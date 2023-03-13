All eyes are on CONSTITUTION HILL to kick off the Cheltenham Festival in the day-one feature, and Nicky Henderson's star can live up to the hype.

Since his winning debut under Rules at Sandown, Constitution Hill has won five out of five, by margins of 14, 12, 22, 12 and 17 lengths. This is the acid test and State Man would be good enough to go close in most Champion Hurdles, but not today. We're backing the favourite to again win by 10+ lengths.

Before all that HAPPYGOLUCKY looks set to run his race in the Ultima. Second in the race in 2021, he'd been fourth in the Martin Pipe a year earlier, and connections' patience should be rewarded with another big run.

Take him for a top-five finish which will hopefully send us into the concluding National Hunt Chase with GAILLARD DU MESNIL required for a winning treble.

This thorough stayer is course-proven, having been placed on both Cheltenham starts, and there was no shame in finishing third behind Mighty Potter over shorter in his last run. This should be his for the taking granted a clear round of jumping.