Cheltenham Festival 2025 entries latest news | Il Est Francais taken out of Gold Cup

Il Est Francais, the King George VI Chase runner-up, has been taken out of the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup at the latest forfeit stage on Tuesday, February 4.
Noel George & Amanda Zetterholm have removed the option for the seven-year-old while leaving him in the Ryanair Chase and the BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase.
The potential Gold Cup runners were reduced by four as Willie Mullins, trainer of the red-hot favourite Galopin Des Champs, removed stablemates Embassy Gardens and Minella Cocooner from the entries, while the injured Gerri Colombe was also taken out by Gordon Elliott.
Grey Dawning only has the Gold Cup as an option at the Cheltenham Festival after he was taken out of the Ryanair Chase along with Ahoy Senor, Embassy Gardens, Il Ridoto, Martator and Stage Star.
In the Champion Chase American Mike, Blue Lord, Boothill, Gentleman De Mee, Kalif Du Berlais and Martator were scratched.
Paddy Power: Cheltenham Gold Cup (NRNB)
8/15 Galopin Des Champs, 9/2 Fact To File, 7 Banbridge, 11 Corbetts Cross, 12 Monty’s Star, 14 Grangeclare West, 16 Grey Dawning, L’Homme Presse, 28 Jungle Boogie, 33 Gentlemansgame, 40 Hewick, 50 Ahoy Senor, Royale Pagaille, The Real Whacker, 66 Conflated.
Ryanair Chase (NRNB)
Paddy Power: 6/4 Fact To File, 3 Gaelic Warrior, 4 Banbridge, Il Est Francais, Spillane’s Tower, 6 Protektorat, 10 El Fabiolo, Energumene, 12 Found A Fifty, Grangeclare West, 14 Envoi Allen, Heart Wood, Jungle Boogie, 20 Djelo, 25 Journey With Me, JPR One, Springwell Bay, 33 Blood Destiny, Blue Lord, Fil Dor, Ga Law, Ginny’s Destiny, 40 Hitman, Master Chewy, 50 Conflated, Hang In There, 66 Le Patron, 100 Gentleman De Mee
Queen Mother Champion Chase (NRNB)
Paddy Power: 5/6 Jonbon, 4 Il Est Francais, 9-2 Gaelic Warrior, 7 Banbridge, 8 Energumene, Solness, 10 El Fabiolo, Marine Nationale, 14 Djelo, 20 Captain Guinness, 25 Found A Fifty, JPR One, Libberty Hunter, Matata, 33 Blood Destiny, Edwardstone, Jungle Boogie, Master Chewy, Quilixios, 150 Senecia.
(Odds correct 1300 GMT on 04/02/2025)
