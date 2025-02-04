Cheltenham Festival 2025 entries latest news | Il Est Francais taken out of Gold Cup

Noel George & Amanda Zetterholm have removed the option for the seven-year-old while leaving him in the Ryanair Chase and the BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase.

The potential Gold Cup runners were reduced by four as Willie Mullins, trainer of the red-hot favourite Galopin Des Champs, removed stablemates Embassy Gardens and Minella Cocooner from the entries, while the injured Gerri Colombe was also taken out by Gordon Elliott.

Grey Dawning only has the Gold Cup as an option at the Cheltenham Festival after he was taken out of the Ryanair Chase along with Ahoy Senor, Embassy Gardens, Il Ridoto, Martator and Stage Star.

In the Champion Chase American Mike, Blue Lord, Boothill, Gentleman De Mee, Kalif Du Berlais and Martator were scratched.