Gerri Colombe suffers season-ending setback

Gordon Elliott has been forced to rule his star staying chaser Gerri Colombe out for the rest of the season.
Last year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up and Aintree Bowl winner has not been seen since disappointing on his reappearance at Down Royal in early November, when he finished only third behind Envoi Allen in his bid for back-to-back victories in the Ladbrokes Champion Chase.
Since then he has missed several possible engagements, with Elliott stating he was not 100 per cent happy with the nine-year-old but that he hoped he would have him back at concert pitch for the major festivals in the spring.
However, those hopes have been dashed after the Robcour-owned gelding suffered a setback which means he will not return until the autumn at the earliest.
In a statement posted on his website, Elliott said: “Unfortunately Gerri Colombe has met with a setback which means he will not run again this season.
“It’s not career ending or especially serious but it’s come at the wrong time of the season so we’re going to have to rule him out of the spring festivals.
“It’s a big blow for ourselves and the Robcour team but we will concentrate on getting him right for next season when hopefully all roads will lead back to the Gold Cup.”
The news of Gerri Colombe’s absence prompted Sky Bet to cut market leader Galopin Des Champs, who claimed a third Irish Gold Cup in brilliant style at Leopardstown on Saturday, to 2/5 to complete another hat-trick in the Cheltenham Gold Cup next month.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.