Salver is away and clear in the Finale

Cheltenham Festival 2024 tips | Soft ground specialists after ground turns heavy on hurdles course

By Sporting Life
09:40 · FRI March 15, 2024

We pick out three soft ground specialists for the final day of the Cheltenham Festival, featuring the Boodles Gold Cup.

Home Triumph to kick off day four?

Gary Moore had no intention of running SALVER in today's Triumph Hurdle unless the ground was testing but he's clearly got his wish and what is typically quite a bruising race for any aspiring hurdler at the best of times, today's opener is going to be a serious test of stamina given the overnight rain. The son of Motivator stepped up on his first two efforts to win the Grade 2 Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow (Soft) by 21 lengths over Christmas and while not quite as visually impressive when making it 4-4 at Haydock last month, it was a case of job done as he powered through the Heavy going that day.

Monkfish on the menu in day's feature?

The giant MONKFISH has long been considered a possible Gold Cup project and the lightly-raced 10-year-old finally gets his chance on suitable ground this afternoon. He's run three times on ground officially described as Heavy and those form figures read 211. He's had some lengthy layoffs throughout his career but looked on good terms with himself when winning the Galmoy Hurdle at Gowran in January and trainer Willie Mullins reports him to be in good order.

Fergie time again at Cheltenham?

A day to remember for Sir Alex Ferguson and co-owners of Protektorat and Monmiral at the Festival on Thursday and connections could be feeling positive about SONIGINO heading into today's Martin Pipe. Paul Nicholls' horse has won on Good but the way that he cruised through the very deep conditions en route to winning at Aintree in December left the impression he was happiest when the mud's flying. Freddie Gingell takes the ride.

Preview posted at 0855 GMT on 15/03/24

