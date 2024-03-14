Willie Mullins Cheltenham Festival runners

It's been a memorable week for our star columnist and can he end it in style? Check out his guide to the Friday team.

13:30 Bunting

He has a couple of good solid runs behind him, and I think he’ll handle this ground. He has every chance of finishing in the money. 13:30 Ethical Diamond

Mikey O’Sullivan rides him as he did last time. He caught a lot of people’s eyes including his jockey’s behind Kargese that day. He learned an awful lot from his first run and if he can make the same amount of improvement on this outing then anything could happen. My little worry is he might be very ground dependant and with the going as it was at the start of the meeting that has to be a little concern.

13:30 Highwind

He’s the mount of Rachael Blackmore and his jumping left a little bit to be desired in the Spring Juvenile at Leopardstown last time. He will have to improve in that department to get involved in this. 13:30 Majborough

Mark Walsh takes the ride, and this is a horse who has been impressing me all season. He’s one who is likely to race up with the pace, he jumps well and is a big, strong sort who should handle the ground. There are a lot of pluses to this fellow and he’s sure to play a big part. 13:30 Salvator Mundi

He has really top-class form with Sir Gino in France. This is his first run for us, he’s been doing things nicely at home, he works well. It’s a tough ask to come here first-time-out to do this but his form suggests that all being well he should be on the premises turning for home. 13:30 Storm Heart

He’s the pick of Paul Townend and if he can put in his best performance, I think he could go close. Maybe the Irish form is stronger than the British form in this division, but we’ll find out on Friday. 13:30 Kargese

Danny rides here again having learned a lot about her on his first ride and made it a winning one next time in that Spring Juvenile. I think he can improve again and must have her chance. She is a very keen-going sort so hopefully she doesn’t blow her chance early.

14:10 Absurde

He ran a cracker when fourth behind Ballyburn at Leopardstown and Paul has picked him from the whole team to ride in the County Hurdle. He has been working well at home but once again I have a little worry about the ground but he’s in tip top form. 14:10 Bialystok

He was running a stormer at the Dublin Racing Festival when brought down at the second last. Danny came in and said he had plenty of horse still left underneath him which puts him in here with a chance but he’s another I’d be a little worried about the ground for. 14:10 Risk Belle

We know she likes the track and this particular race and I have to say her homework has been getting much better in recent weeks. She comes here in peak condition and must have a great chance. 14:10 Westport Cove

Mikey O’Sullivan has a good relationship with this horse. He got him to settle well on his last run at Punchestown and the change in tactics appeared to work for him and they’ll be especially good in a race like the County Hurdle. However, we must remember this fellow probably left his race at the start in last year’s bumper and that’s a little worry about how he will take the preliminaries.

14:10 Zenta

She showed her liking for the track when finishing third in the Triumph Hurdle last season. She’s been a little under the weather all season but seems good now and she’s one I’d expect to be in the shake-up. 14:50 Dancing City

The mount of Danny Mullins and won the two miles six Grade One at the Dublin Racing Festival and will improve for the longer trip on Friday. The ground won’t be a worry and must have a top chance. 14:50 High Class Hero

Patrick has put his hand up to ride him which is a good sign. He’s done nothing wrong so far and while he hasn’t raced in this class of company, he certainly has his chance. 14:50 Lecky Watson

Ran too free behind Readin Tommy Wrong last time and a change of tactics might be required. If he does run to his best, he could be one to pick some of the minor money. 14:50 Readin Tommy Wrong

Paul rides him and his Lawlors of Naas form is strong and puts him in here with a great chance and going up in trip will be a benefit to him. 14:50 Spread Boss Ted

I don’t know if he’s good enough to win this, but he’s been improving all winter and I think the trip will suit. I’m a little worried about the ground for him mind.

15:30 Galopin Des Champs

He comes here in good order and has had a great season so far. Everything has gone well with him over at Cheltenham this week and it’s just a case of keeping our fingers crossed that everything goes right on the day. 15:30 Monkfish

I entered him earlier in the year for the Gold Cup and we didn’t get to run over fences at Tramore beforehand because he picked up a little injury schooling and then the only race for him in the timeframe when I wanted to run was over hurdles. I was delighted how he won that day and the ability he showed and then the Gold Cup came back on track. He was also in the Stayers’ Hurdle but as a novice a lot of people had him earmarked as a future Gold Cup horse and I felt at his age and the form he’s in, this was his one chance to show that. The ground has come around his way as well and I’m very happy to let him take his chance. If he can return to anything like his novice form over fences it should put him into the frame.

16:10 Billaway

He ran well when second to It’s On The Line at Naas last time but it’s hard to see him being competitive at his age. 16:50 Dinoblue

She steps up in trip under Mark Walsh here. She obviously has the ability, and I don’t have any worries about the distance. She made two uncharacteristic mistakes at the last two fences in the Grand Annual in 2023 mind which is a little worry but other than that she has every chance. 16:50 Allegorie De Vassy

I’m very happy with her. I think she comes here with a big chance. She’s run well around this track, the trip won’t be a problem and she’ll handle the ground. I think she’ll probably run a career best here with the form she’s in. 16:50 Instit

It would be great if she could get into the money for her owners. She’s a good, solid type and the recent wet weather has been a big advantage to her. 17:30 Quai De Bourbon

We’ve two nice runners in the Martin Pipe. The race has been good to us before, and we have two good jockeys booked in Mikey O’Sullivan and Kieran Callaghan. Mikey rides this fellow, and I think he’s a horse who’s improving all the time and might just be ahead of the handicapper. 17:30 Ocastle Des Mottes