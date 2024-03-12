Cheltenham Festival 2024 tips | Soft ground specialists after ground turns 'heavy in places'

We pick out three mudlarks for day one of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival after the ground turns 'heavy in places' following early morning rain.

The first loser of the Cheltenham Festival is my right boot. I thought they would last one more Festival, I was wrong. Walking back from speaking to Patrick Mullins with Embassy Gardens (see below) I had seepage (FR) flowing through sock to toe. Even a veteran of 15-plus Festivals takes a while to learn. The takeout here is that it was wet out there this morning and the ground has changed to soft, heavy in places following 9mm of rain by 8.30am with 3-5mm more forecast before racing. Make no mistake, this is a day for mudlarks and here are three to consider if you’re wanting to back a horse who will likely thrive in the conditions.

MISTERGIF – 1.30 Cheltenham

The Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle could be a very different race in the conditions and while Willie Mullins’ Tullyhill should be just fine in the mud stablemate MISTERGIF looks to have got his ground. Runner-up on heavy ground at Auteuil this time last year, he positively glided through Limerick heavy on January 30, sauntering to an 18-length success. Already the proud owner of a Timeform large ‘P’ after that, he’s become very interesting after the rain and it’s no wonder he’s been backed into 11/1.

QUILIXIOS – 2.10 Cheltenham

Henry De Bromhead is a superb trainer of two-mile chasers and he must be rubbing his hands at the morning rain for his My Pension Expert Arkle Challenge Trophy hopeful QUILIXIOS. A winner on heavy ground twice in his career, including in the Grade 1 Spring Juvenile of 2021 by over five lengths, he won well on soft at Navan last time and positively loves testing conditions. Considering he stays further – even running over three miles two starts ago – a test at the Arkle trip looks to be exactly what is required for him. BRIGHT LEGEND – 4.50 Cheltenham