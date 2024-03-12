Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
A six winner of the week for Rachael Blackmore aboard Quilixios
Quilixios will love the mud in the Arkle

Cheltenham Festival 2024 tips | Soft ground specialists after ground turns 'heavy in places'

By Ben Linfoot
12:44 · TUE March 12, 2024

We pick out three mudlarks for day one of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival after the ground turns 'heavy in places' following early morning rain.

The first loser of the Cheltenham Festival is my right boot. I thought they would last one more Festival, I was wrong. Walking back from speaking to Patrick Mullins with Embassy Gardens (see below) I had seepage (FR) flowing through sock to toe. Even a veteran of 15-plus Festivals takes a while to learn.

The takeout here is that it was wet out there this morning and the ground has changed to soft, heavy in places following 9mm of rain by 8.30am with 3-5mm more forecast before racing.

Make no mistake, this is a day for mudlarks and here are three to consider if you’re wanting to back a horse who will likely thrive in the conditions.

MISTERGIF – 1.30 Cheltenham

The Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle could be a very different race in the conditions and while Willie Mullins’ Tullyhill should be just fine in the mud stablemate MISTERGIF looks to have got his ground.

Runner-up on heavy ground at Auteuil this time last year, he positively glided through Limerick heavy on January 30, sauntering to an 18-length success.

Already the proud owner of a Timeform large ‘P’ after that, he’s become very interesting after the rain and it’s no wonder he’s been backed into 11/1.

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-10-get-40-horse-racing?sba_promo=ACQBET10GET40HR&aff=1197321816&dcmp=SL_ED_SEO_ACQ_B10G40

QUILIXIOS – 2.10 Cheltenham

Henry De Bromhead is a superb trainer of two-mile chasers and he must be rubbing his hands at the morning rain for his My Pension Expert Arkle Challenge Trophy hopeful QUILIXIOS.

A winner on heavy ground twice in his career, including in the Grade 1 Spring Juvenile of 2021 by over five lengths, he won well on soft at Navan last time and positively loves testing conditions.

Considering he stays further – even running over three miles two starts ago – a test at the Arkle trip looks to be exactly what is required for him.

BRIGHT LEGEND – 4.50 Cheltenham

Plenty of potential mud lovers to pick from in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle but I like the look of Denis Hogan’s BRIGHT LEGEND.

By Zoustar out of a Montjeu mare, he won on heavy ground at the Curragh on the Flat and has a lovely profile for this race having had three qualifying runs over hurdles.

The Naas race he was second in last time has found the Fred Winter winner four times in recent years and he shaped well that day on the heavy ground, only weakening late on after making the running.

Preview posted at 0930 GMT on 12/03/24

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo