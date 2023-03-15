We detail all of the five-day entries for day two of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival, featuring the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Wednesday March 15 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase Click here for full racecard and free video form Blue Lord, Captain Guinness, Editeur du Gite, Edwardstone, Energumene, Funambule Sivola, Gentleman de Mee, Greaneteen, Nube Negra. Defending champion Energumene heads nine confirmations for the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham on Wednesday. Willie Mullins’ nine-year-old claimed the first prize with a bloodless victory on a wet second day of the Festival 12 months ago and followed that up with further easy triumphs at both the Punchestown Festival and on his reappearance at Cork in December. However, although still disputing favouritism for the second-day feature, he returns to Prestbury Park with a point to prove having finished third when appearing at the track in the rearranged Clarence House Chase on Festival Trials Day. It was Gary Moore’s Editeur Du Gite and last year’s Arkle hero Edwardstone that fought out a thrilling finish on that occasion, with the former making nearly all to give Niall Houlihan a first Grade One success as a jockey.

Both feature amongst the confirmations, with Alan King’s charge the general 7-4 joint-favourite with the bookmakers to turn the tables. As well as Energumene, Mullins could be represented by Blue Lord and Gentleman De Mee who have both picked up Grade Ones over two miles this term. Blue Lord struck at Leopardstown in the Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase over Christmas to throw himself into the Champion Chase picture, but was no match for his stablemate at the Dublin Racing Festival when Danny Mullins bounced out Gentleman De Mee and sauntered to a seven-length victory. That was the second time he had scored at Grade One level having also claimed the scalp of Edwardstone in the Maghull Novices’ Chase last April. Funambule Sivola chased home Energumene for the silver medal 12 months ago and returned to form by winning the Game Spirit last month, while Nube Negra (Dan Skelton) and Greaneteen (Paul Nicholls) finished second and fourth respectively in the race behind Put The Kettle On in 2021 and will return for another crack at the race having missed out in 2022. The list is completed by Henry de Bromhead’s Captain Guinness with stablemate Coeur Sublime and Mullins’ Chacun Pour Soi the only two not confirmed from the 11 left standing at the previous scratching stage.

Ballymore Novices' Hurdle Click here for full racecard and free video form Affordale Fury, American Mike, Atlanta Brave, Champ Kiely, Dark Raven, Decorated, Facile Vega, Firm Footings, Gaelic Warrior, Good Land, Hermes Allen, Ho My Lord, Il Etait Temps, Imagine, Impaire Et Passe, Inthepocket, Marble Sands, Master Chewy, Persian Time, Sa Fureur, Shanbally Kid, Twinjets. A total of 22 remain in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, eight trained by Willie Mullins. That does include Facile Vega and Il Etait Temps, both towards the head of the betting for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle. Stablemate Impaire Et Passe has been heavily backed for the race in recent days, with Gaelic Warrior another with leading claims. Leading the home team is the Paul Nicholls-trained Hermes Allen, so impressive when winning the Challow Hurdle at Newbury – form which has worked out incredibly well. Barry Connell’s Good Land is another major contender.

Brown Advisory Novices' Chase Click here for full racecard and free video form Adamantly Chosen, Amirite, Bronn, Gaillard du Mesnil, Gerri Colombe, I Am Maximus, Mighty Potter, Ramillies, Sir Gerhard, Stage Star, The Real Whacker, Thunder Rock, Thyme Hill, Galia des Liteaux. Willie Mullins has supplemented Adamantly Chosen for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham on Wednesday. Second to Gordon Elliott’s Mighty Potter in Grade One company at the Dublin Racing Festival over two miles and five furlongs, it appears connections are now keen to step him up to three miles. He is one of six possibles for Mullins among 14 left in, although that does include Gaillard Du Mesnil, the red-hot favourite for the National Hunt Chase. Bronn, I Am Maximus, Ramillies and Sir Gerhard complete his sextet. Elliott’s Gerri Colombe, Patrick Neville’s The Real Whacker and Thyme Hill from Philip Hobbs’ yard all stand their ground along with Dan Skelton’s mare Galia Des Liteaux.

Coral Cup Click here for full racecard and free video form Winter Fog, Saint Sam, Fil Dor, Sporting John, Haut En Couleurs, Brandy Love, Run For Oscar, Scaramanga, Red Risk, Beacon Edge, Call Me Lord, Might I, Icare Allen, Grand Roi, Metier, Anna Bunina, Captain Conby, Good Risk At All, Vina Ardanza, Hms Seahorse, Watch House Cross, Langer Dan, Seddon, Bold Endeavour, Imagine, The Very Man, No Ordinary Joe, Camprond, Iroko, San Salvador, Tax For Max, An Epic Song, Saylavee, Sa Fureur, Hauturiere, Riaan, Au Fleuron, Nells Son, Spanish Harlem, Off Your Rocco, Pull Again Green, Elvis Mail, Benson, Firm Footings, Irish Hill, Harbour Lake, Lunar Power, Haxo, Accidental Rebel, Historique Reconce, Djelo, Glynn, Outlaw Peter, Hollow Sound, Will Carver, Hey Johnny, Fifty Ball, Yorksea, Innatendue, Unanswered. Camprond, HMS Seahorse and Run For Oscar are among the confirmations for the Coral Cup.

Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase Click here for full racecard and free video form Back On The Lash, Coup de Pinceau, Deise Aba, Delta Work, Diesel d'Allier, Easysland, Foxy Jacks, Francky du Berlais, Franco de Port, Galvin, Hardline, Hurricane Darwin, John Adams, Lieutenant Rocco, Mortal, Plan of Attack, Singing Banjo, Vital Island, Gin On Lime, Snow Leopardess. Delta Work and Galvin give Elliott a very strong hand in the Glenfarclas Chase.

Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase Click here for full racecard and free video form Andy Dufresne, Coeur Sublime, Final Orders, Third Time Lucki, Riviere d'Etel, Malystic, A Wave of The Sea, Magic Daze, Elixir de Nutz, Thyme White, Epson du Houx, Midnight Run, Dads Lad, Call Me Lyreen, Embittered, Dancing On My Own, Battleoverdoyen, Before Midnight, Fils d'Oudairies, Maskada, Notlongtillmay, Sizing Pottsie, Dinoblue, Global Citizen, The Last Day, Prince Escalus, Riders Onthe Storm, Saint Segal, Shakem Up'arry, Unexpected Party, Red Rookie, Rouge Vif, Grey Diamond, Frero Banbou, Gemirande, Espion du Chenet, Fast Buck, Sil Ver Klass, Douglas Talking, Galop de Chasse. Elliott’s Andy Dufresne is set to carry top weight in the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual for which 40 remain, including Gavin Cromwell’s prolific winner Final Orders.