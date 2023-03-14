We detail all of the five-day entries for the 2023 Cheltenham Festival here, starting with day one featuring the Unibet Champion Hurdle.

Tuesday March 14 Unibet Champion Hurdle Click here for full racecard and free video form Constitution Hill, First Street, I Like To Move It, Jason The Militant, Not So Sleepy, Pied Piper, Sharjah, State Man, Vauban, Zanahiyr, Epatante, Honeysuckle. Constitution Hill heads 12 confirmations for the Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham on Tuesday. Nicky Henderson’s charge is widely regarded as the pre-eminent star of National Hunt racing and will be a red-hot favourite to extend his unbeaten record under rules to six in the Festival’s day one feature. The six-year-old won the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle by 22 lengths on the corresponding card last season and has since proved that was no fluke with similarly devastating displays in the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle and the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton this season. There are two previous winners of the race in the mix in the form of Epatante and Honeysuckle, but neither are expected to line up, with the familiar foes instead set clash in the Mares’ Hurdle later in the afternoon.

In their anticipated absence, the biggest threat to Constitution Hill appears to be Irish Champion Hurdle hero State Man. The Willie Mullins-trained chestnut has established himself as comfortably Ireland’s leading hope this season by winning the Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown and both the Matheson and Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown – dethroning Honeysuckle on the latter occasion. Mullins is also set to be represented by Vauban, who won the Triumph Hurdle at last year’s Festival but has finished behind State Man in his last two races, while the veteran Sharjah also stood his ground. Henderson could saddle First Street, although like Sharjah he has the option of running in the County Hurdle later in the week. Gordon Elliott has left in both Zanahiyr and Pied Piper, while Greatwood and Kingwell Hurdle winner I Like To Move It has each-way claims for Nigel Twiston-Davies. The potential field is completed by Hughie Morrison’s Not So Sleepy and Jason The Militant from Phil Kirby’s yard.

Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle Click here for full racecard and free video form American Mike, Chasing Fire, Dark Raven, Diverge, Doctor Bravo, Facile Vega, Fennor Cross, Gaelic Warrior, Golden Rules, High Definition, Hunters Yarn, Il Etait Temps, Impaire Et Passe, Inthepocket, Marine Nationale, Nemean Lion, Palace Boy, Rare Edition, Strong Leader, Tahmuras. Twenty horses have stood their ground for the traditional Festival curtain-raiser – the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle. Ante-post favourite Facile Vega heads a seven-strong Mullins squad that also includes Il Etait Temps, Impaire Et Passe and Gaelic Warrior, although several have alternative engagements during the week. Backers of Barry Connell’s Marine Nationale and the Joseph O’Brien-trained High Definition will pleased to see that pair also remain in the mix.

Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase Click here for full racecard and free video form Ballybreeze, Banbridge, Dysart Dynamo, El Fabiolo, Final Orders, Ha d'Or, Hollow Games, Jonbon, Mortlach, Saint Roi, Straw Fan Jack, Effernock Fizz. El Fabiolo and Jonbon are the top two in the betting for the Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy, for which a total of 12 horses are still entered. Mullins-trained Irish Arkle winner El Fabiolo could be joined by a trio of stablemates in Dysart Dynamo, Ha d’Or and Saint Roi, while Henderson’s Jonbon is very much the pick of the home team.

Ultima Handicap Chase Click here for full racecard and free video form Fanion d'Estruval, Adamantly Chosen, Happygolucky, Remastered, I Am Maximus, The Big Breakaway, Threeunderthrufive, Fastorslow, The Goffer, Tea Clipper, Our Power, Into Overdrive, Corach Rambler, Cloudy Glen, Nassalam, Farinet, Karl Philippe, Death Duty, Top Ville Ben, Monbeg Genius, Good Boy Bobby, Fortescue, Oscar Elite, Slipway, Folcano, Lord Accord, Punitive, Silver Hallmark, Iceo Madrik, Laskalin, Born By The Sea, Fontaine Collonges, Harper's Brook, Fantastikas, The Wolf, Broken Halo, Glamorgan Duke. Fanion D’Estruval heads 37 in the mix for the Ultima Handicap Chase, with Lucinda Russell excited to saddle the defending champion Corach Rambler. The nine-year-old is only 6lb higher in the weights than when striking Festival gold 12 months ago and has been kept fresh since finishing fourth in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury in November. “Corach has Scu (Peter Scudamore, trainer’s partner) around his little finger,” said the trainer. “He’s great. He’s had plenty of work. Although he hasn’t run since Newbury, we’ve given him a racecourse gallop and I’m quite excited about taking him back to the Ultima. “I know he’s 6lb higher, but he seems in great form. He’s light enough, he’s strong enough and I’m looking forward to the day with him. “I loved his run in the Coral Gold Cup. All we wanted was to get a good run and that was going to give us an idea about what we were going to do for the rest of the year, but he ran above my expectations.”

Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle Click here for full racecard and free video form Brandy Love, Echoes In Rain, Epatante, Honeysuckle, Love Envoi, Marie's Rock, Midnight Ginger, Queens Brook, Shewearsitwell, Theatre Glory. Nicky Henderson has supplemented Epatante and Theatre Glory to take on Honeysuckle in a fascinating renewal of the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival. Henry de Bromhead’s Honeysuckle beat Benie Des Dieux in an epic running of the Grade One contest in 2020 before going on to claim back-to-back victories against the boys in the Champion Hurdle. But having suffered defeat for the first time in her bid for a fourth Hatton’s Grace in December, and proved no match for State Man in last month’s Irish Champion Hurdle, the nine-year-old is set to go back against her own sex in an attempt to end her career with a fourth Festival success. Like Honeysuckle, the 2020 Champion Hurdle heroine Epatante retains a entry in this year’s Champion following Wednesday’s confirmation stage. However, she has proved no match for stablemate and red-hot Champion Hurdle favourite Constitution Hill in either the Fighting Fifth or the Christmas Hurdle this season and, as expected, she has been added to the Mares’ Hurdle field at a cost of £4,599 following an impressive recent victory at Doncaster. Connections of Theatre Glory have also stumped up the same figure following her runaway success in a Listed event at Warwick on her latest outing. Henderson has a potential third string to his bow in the form of last year’s winner Marie’s Rock, but she also has the option of stepping up in trip for the Stayers’ Hurdle two days later. Love Envoi is a leading contender for Harry Fry, while Willie Mullins has whittled his Mares’ Hurdle team down to Brandy Love, Echoes In Rain and Shewearsitwell. Midnight Ginger (Andrew Martin) and Queens Brook (Gordon Elliott) are the other hopefuls.

Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Click here for full racecard and free video form McTigue, Tekao, Perseus Way, Common Practice, Sir Allen, Byker, Risk Belle, Punta Del Este, Bad, Samuel Spade, Jazzy Matty, Metamorpheus, Action Motion, Morning Soldier, Mighty Mo Missouri, Fils de Roi, Afadil, Gordons Aura, Shared, Ludus, Sundial, Mr Freedom, Romancero Le Dun, Zanndabad, Arclight, Pont Audemer, Almuhit, Active Duty, Jilaijone, Bringbackmemories, By Your Side, Calico, Thetys, Charles St, Loukarak, Jacovec Cavern, Secret Rock. The well-fancied pair of Tekao and Byker are among 37 juveniles going forward for the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle, but recent Adonis Hurdle winner Nusret is a notable absentee.