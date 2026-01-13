Cheltenham entries: Sir Gino among 16 in Champion Hurdle

He leapt to the head of the market when making a successful return from a year on the sidelines and after a spell novice chasing when winning the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle at Kempton.

As expected he’s joined in the field by stablemate Constitution Hill with Nicky Henderson keen to keep the option open for the 2023 winner who looks set to make his debut on the Flat at Southwell next month.

Lossiemouth spearheads Willie Mullins’ team of five. She’s joined by Anzadam, Ballyburn, El Fabiolo and Poniros.

Gordon Elliott has entered Brigtherdaysahead and Casheldale Lad with Henry De Bromhead’s Workahead completing the Irish raiding party.