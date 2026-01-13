Cheltenham entries: Sir Gino among 16 in Champion Hurdle

Current ante-post favourite Sir Gino features among 16 entries for the Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.
He leapt to the head of the market when making a successful return from a year on the sidelines and after a spell novice chasing when winning the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle at Kempton.
As expected he’s joined in the field by stablemate Constitution Hill with Nicky Henderson keen to keep the option open for the 2023 winner who looks set to make his debut on the Flat at Southwell next month.
Lossiemouth spearheads Willie Mullins’ team of five. She’s joined by Anzadam, Ballyburn, El Fabiolo and Poniros.
Gordon Elliott has entered Brigtherdaysahead and Casheldale Lad with Henry De Bromhead’s Workahead completing the Irish raiding party.
The home defence includes the defending champion Golden Ace and The New Lion plus Alexei, Lucky Place, Nemean Lion and Wilful.
Lossiemouth, Brighterdaysaheand and Golden Ace all also hold Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle entries in which Elliott has a strong team among the 25 strong field which includes Wodhooh.
She’s also in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle on the same card alongside stablemate Teahupoo who won the race two years ago.
He was second to Bob Olinger in 2025 who he remains in the frame for the De Bromhead team and other leading fancies among a strong entry of 30 are Honesty Policy and Impose Toi.
Champion Hurdle - Paddy Power & Sky Bet prices: 5/4 Sir Gino, 7/2 The New Lion, 6 Lossiemouth, 12 Constitution Hill, 14 Brighterdaysahead, 16 Golden Ace, 20 Anzadam, Ballyburn, 25 El Fabiolo, 33 Wilful, 40 Casheldale Lad, 50 bar
Mares’ Hurdle - Paddy Power & Sky Bet prices: 15.8 Lossiemouth, 2 Wodhooh, 5 Brighterdaysahead, 16 Jade De Grugy, 20 Feet Of A Dancer, Murcia, 25 Dream On Baby, Golden Ace, Kargese, La Pinsonniere, Lavida Adiva, Take No Chances, 33 bar
Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle - sponsors bet: 7/4 Teahupoo, 4 Honesty Policy, 11/2 Impose Toi, 7 Bob Olinger, 16 Ballyburn, 25 Theleme, 33 Hiddenvalley Lake, Kabral Du Mathan, The Yellow Clay, Wodhooh, 50 bar
