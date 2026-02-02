Cheltenham clues aplenty across two days of Dublin Racing Festival

Matt Brocklebank rounds up some of the key market movers for Cheltenham following another eventful Dublin Racing Festival.

Ryanair repeat or going for Gold? Fact To File came storming back to his best to beat stablemates Gaelic Warrior and Galopin Des Champs by five and eight-and-a-half lengths in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup – and with that we have our first odds-on favourite for the Cheltenham Festival. He could yet be supplemented, of course, should owner JP McManus wish to take that approach, as was the case with his 2025 winner Inothewayurthinkin, but with no Boodles Gold Cup entry at the time of writing the way looks paved for Fact To File to go back to defend his Ryanair Chase crown. Some might try to argue that is a bit of a cop-out, bullying lesser opposition in a race they know he can win, but running in a race they know he can – and should – be winning is precisely why I strongly suspect he’ll be back for the Ryanair, and on Monday’s evidence it’ll take something unusual to prevent the nine-year-old following up last spring’s nine-length demolition.

The potential conundrum for Willie Mullins – trainer of the one-two-three – now lies with Gaelic Warrior and Galopin Des Champs. While the third home’s star would appear to be on the wane, Gaelic Warrior clearly remains right at the top of his game and should probably have his effort marked up given how he was still keen and pulling for his head around the halfway stage. Given that keenness and aggressive manner of racing, he’d be an able Ryanair deputy if Fact To File goes for Gold but he did stay on well for second and, combined with the Kempton effort over Christmas, has surely earned a crack at the big one next month. The gallant Galopin Des Champs is bound to give it another go around Prestbury Park, but for all the cynicism surrounding a self-proclaimed ‘turning of the tide’ narrative earlier on this season, British trainers do now have the top two in the Gold Cup betting. Jango Baie – having his final prep run this weekend in the William Hill Denman Chase at Newbury – is currently edging it at 5/1 over general 6/1 second-favourite The Jukebox Man, who had Gaelic Warrior and Fact To File (and Jango Baie) behind when winning the King George. The Gold Cup is definitely there for the taking and it was no real surprise to see the likes of Spillane’s Tower, Haiti Couleurs (also Denman-bound) and Grey Dawning among the outsiders also being trimmed in the long-range markets as the dust settled on the DRF. How has the Arkle betting been affected? It was always going to be a big week for the Arkle, with the Irish version at Leopardstown, the Kingmaker coming up on Saturday and antepost favourite Lulamba entered there and against the older horses in Newbury’s Game Spirit Chase on the same afternoon. As with stablemate Jango Baie, Nicky Henderson’s horse ended the day an even shorter price after the DRF contest turned into quite a bizarre race. Jack Kennedy was quick to state that Romeo Coolio had idled in front, after getting there soon enough, which may well be the case, but I’d be more concerned about what happened when Kargese turned on the after-burners approaching the home turn.

Romeo Coolio, who connections have made clear ideally wants two-and-a-half miles to be seen at his very best, was initially made to look one-paced by the mare over the two-mile trip and that might encourage them to take on the older horses on spring ground in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham. A first shot at three miles and the Brown Advisory is the other option and he's 5/1 (NRNB) for the day-two novice event which also lacks any real appeal. Kargese to her credit showed plenty of heart to fight back after the last fence, on ground that was apparently testing enough for her, and last year’s County Hurdle winner may prove to be more of an Arkle threat to the Henderson horse than her Leopardstown conqueror. Kargese’s stablemate Kopek Des Bordes, who skipped the Irish Arkle with a view to going straight to Cheltenham a fresh horse, remains firmly in the picture based on talent alone, but he’s still no bigger than 7/2 which looks one of those long-term prices you can quite comfortably ignore. Big shortener in Albert Bartlett Mullins won the Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle for an 11th time with the highly progressive Doctor Steinberg, who was made clear favourite for the Albert Bartlett. I'm far from convinced it was a deep renewal of the race but he’s got a reasonable turn of foot to go with his obvious reserves of stamina and is already proven on better ground too from his exploits earlier in the season.

Doctor Steinberg impressed at the DRF and is 5/2 for the Albert Bartlett

On Saturday a couple of Mullins bubbles appeared to burst, with the clamour to get Lossiemouth into a Unibet Champion Hurdle almost dying a death on the back of her defeat to Brighterdaysahead, while Final Demand confirmed that his sluggish-looking effort at Limerick over Christmas wasn’t just a one-off. I can’t be alone in being amazed he’s still favourite with most firms for the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham. Majborough was sublime in the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase and his rematch with title-holder Marine Nationale in the Queen Mother Champion Chase is eagerly-awaited. Another key race on day one (formerly two) was the Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle, Talk The Talk cut to 9/2 second-favourite with the sponsors for the Sky Bet Supreme after edging out Ballyfad and King Rasko Grey. I don't see either of the two placed horses reversing form in a strongly-run race over two miles and they will surely be geared towards the Turners at Cheltenham. Indeed, Joseph O’Brien couldn’t hide his excitement at what the future might hold for his horse, given the turn of foot he showed having been held up in a slowly-run race, but he wasn’t quite on target when he said Talk The Talk had a favourite’s chance in the Cheltenham opener. That mantle is still held by Old Park Star – yet another for Henderson – and while that pair set a very good standard, I still get the impression Mullins may have another decent card or two to play in this particular division between now and March 10. Yes, Leader D'allier and JP juvenile Proactif, I'm looking at you. WATCH: Leader D'allier wins maiden hurdle at Punchestown by nine lengths