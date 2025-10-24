Cheltenham & Newbury tips: Best value bets on Saturday October 25

Andrew Asquith covers for Matt Brocklebank in this week's Value Bet and he has four selections at Cheltenham and Newbury.

Andrew Asquith Value Bet Tips: Saturday October 25 1pt win Inox Allen in 1.10 Cheltenham at 12/1 (William Hill, 11/1 General) 1pt win Transmission in 2.20 Cheltenham at 9/1 (Ladbrokes, Betvictor, Coral) 1pt e.w. Quantum Quest in 2.55 Cheltenham at 12/1 (General - 1/5 1,2,3,4,5) 1pt win Starzintheireyes in 3.45 Newbury at 13/2 (General)

The Showcase meeting continues at Cheltenham on Saturday, a card which features several competitive, big-field handicaps, and the opening William Hill Each Way Extra Novices’ Limited Chase is one to get stuck into. They bet 13/2 the field at the time of writing, which gives an indication as to the depth of the race, but INOX ALLEN is a chaser on my radar this season given how well he jumped when last seen at Perth in May.

Successful on his sole start in points, he made an excellent start under Rules, winning his first two starts over hurdles before shaping better than the bare result in the Grade 2 Prestige Hurdle at Haydock in what were attritional conditions. He was still bang in the mix jumping three from home, but it was too much of a slog for him, and he probably doesn’t want three miles, either. That race had to have left a mark as he wasn’t in the same form on handicap debut next time, but he showed promise switched to fences racing from 4lb out of the handicap at Uttoxeter on his return last season, leaving the impression better was to come. A couple of mediocre efforts back over hurdles followed, but he proved a different proposition back chasing when opening his account in some style when last seen. He was fitted with a first-time visor on that occasion which really sharpened him up, ridden more forcefully and accurate and fast at his fences throughout.

The timefigure he recorded backs up the visual impression he created, and an 11lb rise for that 11-length success seems fair with that in mind. Inox Allen is in deeper waters now on his return from six months off, but on paper, there isn’t a whole lot of pace in this race. If Derek Fox is able to get him out in front and in a good rhythm, he may take some pegging back round here on what should remain good to soft ground. Henry de Bromhead has won the last two renewals of the William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Chase, so The Short Go has to command respect, but from a handicapping standpoint, there can’t be too many better treated than TRANSMISSION.

He has proved progressive since joining Neil Mulholland a couple of years ago and he took very well to fences last season, finishing runner-up to Hyland in a novice chase at this meeting on his reappearance. Transmission was beaten 15 lengths that day, but shaped like a horse who would come on a fair bit for the race, and Hyland when on to win a listed event back at Cheltenham, while he also finished runner-up to The Jukebox Man in the Grade 1 Kauto Star Novices’ Chase, so the form worked out. Transmission became the third next-time-out winner from that novice when going one place better in a handicap over this course and distance at the November meeting next time, still having plenty to do jumping three from home, but staying on very strongly at the finish to win comfortably. He improved further when runner-up to the ultra-progressive Haiti Couleurs over a similar trip on the New Course next time. His run in the Cleeve Hurdle can be overlooked but his runner-up effort behind Haiti Couleurs is viewed very positively, conceding 2lb to that rival a helpless task given what that horse has achieved since, while the timefigure and Transmission’s closing sectional mean his effort can be marked up further still.

Transmission was again behind Haiti Couleurs on his final start in the National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, but that race wasn’t run at a true gallop, the winner allowed to set steady fractions which resulted in it being especially hard for him to make up ground under his usual patient tactics. The handicapper has dropped him 1lb since, meaning he’s just 3lb higher than his last winning mark and on the same mark as when posting his career-best effort. Transmission is a horse who has even more to offer as a chaser, should get a sound pace to aim at and he’s much better off at the weights with Hyland. I’d have him vying for favouritism personally from this mark. Henry de Bromhead is selective with the horses he brings over to Cheltenham, especially at this time of year, but he has saddled three winners at this meeting in the last two years, and I like the claims of QUANTUM QUEST in the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle.

He had some fair form in maiden hurdles last season, but has returned from a break a more mature model, not having to improve to open his account in a weak race at Kilbeggan in August, but progressing a chunk when following up on handicap debut at Roscommon last month. Quantum Quest was fitted with first-time cheekpieces and stamina looked his forte, gradually wearing down the runner-up who set the pace, and that pair pulled miles clear of the remainder. The runner-up has plenty of solid efforts in competitive races to his name, so a positive view is taken on the form. He is just the type his excellent yard will continue to eke more out of and his new mark of 127 shouldn’t be beyond him. This is likely to be run at a frenetic gallop, which will place extra emphasis on stamina, and with the stiff finish at this track also likely to suit, it is hard not to see him run a big race, especially with match fitness on his side. There is Group 1 action at Doncaster, but Benvenuto Cellini, who is already ante-post favourite for the Derby next year, will likely take plenty of beating for Aidan O’Brien who has an excellent record in the race. I do this there’s a bet in the Betvictor St Simon Stakes at Newbury, however, and the horse in question is the Ralph Beckett-trained STARZINTHEIREYES.

He impressed me when winning the Zetland Stakes at Newmarket last season, up three furlongs in trip from his previous start, but really seeing out the mile and a quarter well in easy ground conditions. Clearly, he must have suffered a setback since, given he only made his return at Goodwood last month, but that came in a competitive listed event, and I didn’t think he shaped badly at all. He looked a little rusty early, while I’m not sure he was in love with the track, having to be niggled on the turn for home, but he stayed on well to the line once finding his stride, beaten around three lengths by Ancient Wisdom who finished second. That effort also screamed out that Starzintheireyes is ready for a bigger test of stamina and he could improve markedly now trying a mile and a half for the first time. The return to soft ground will also suit him well given his form from last year and, interestingly, Beckett has won the last two renewals of this race. His price has begun to shorten since I started typing, but I still think there’s enough juice to make him a bet. He’s a horse with untapped potential, and should have come on a bundle for his run last month. Preview posted at 1555 BST on 24/10/2025