Cheltenham and Bangor tips: Preview & best value bets for Friday December 13

It's day one of the Christmas meeting at Cheltenham and Matt Brocklebank has a couple of fancies there, plus one in a televised event at Bangor.

Value Bet tips: Friday December 13 1pt win Raffle Ticket in 2.25 Cheltenham at 14/1 (General) 1pt win Neo King in 2.40 Bangor at 14/1 (William Hill) 1pt win Bhaloo in 3.35 Cheltenham 11/1 (BetVictor, Ladbrokes, BoyleSports, Coral) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Classy Chianti not an easy one to oppose Chianti Classico could be a key horse for Cheltenham punters on Friday and I’d be much keener on his claims here than I was going into the ultimately abandoned Becher Chase last weekend. Aintree’s famous fences aren’t quite what they were but bottomless ground on the National course is a great leveller all the same, and it’s not hard to conclude that missing an absolute grueller in the Merseyside mud may come as a blessing in disguise long-term. The Ultima winner still has to lump top weight (12-0) around Prestbury Park six days on but conditions do look ideal for Kim Bailey’s horse and although I was with Ballygrifincottage before his withdrawal on account of the ground at Sandown, this looks a stronger event with the likes of progressive six-year-old King Turgeon and recent course second Java Point also in the mix. It’s a race I’ll watch with interest as victory for the favourite could see him nudging towards Gold Cup-class and, with all due respect to the multitude of Irish stars around at the moment, that division clearly needs a bit of serious British interest too. Bizarrely, the Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Coming Soon Handicap Chase looks less competitive than both the Unibet Middle Distance Chase Series Veterans’ Handicap Chase and the Glenfarclas Crystal Cup Cross Country. There are nine 10-year-olds in the veterans’ race which must be some kind of record and in the case of Shakem Up’arry you could genuinely argue he’s still a progressive individual, having won the Plate at the Festival here in March. His subsequent Topham flop (5/1 favourite) can be excused and Timeform’s comment that he’s a “prominent-racing strong traveller who jumps well” could hardly be more accurate, or suitable for a two-time winner on Cheltenham’s New Course. He’s gone well fresh before too so it’s just a question of whether the general 4/1 quotes are on the short side. I’d be inclined to think they are skinny enough.

In opposition, the ground hasn’t really come right for mud-lover Dashel Drasher, while Eldorado Allen is the horse I’ve had in mind for the final of this series for a while now and he’s 6lb better off with Torn And Frayed following their Warwick meeting, so should be able to bridge the gap. Having said that, Torn And Frayed did look back in top form that day so perhaps he’ll confirm the placings. Among the outsiders, it’s RAFFLE TICKET who appeals most and his fine relationship with Harry Cobden shouldn’t be underestimated. Cobden is 2-4 on Mel Rowley’s horse, who was last seen being delivered with aplomb to get up and score a shade cosily at Aintree in May.

It didn’t go unnoticed, admittedly, as the chase assessor bumped him up 8lb to a career-high mark of 145, but he’s another one of these relatively lightly-raced, improving 10-year-olds and conditions look perfect for him too as he wouldn’t want it overly testing. Fitness has to be taken on trust but he’s won after a break (115 days) in the past so it’s hoped he’s not the hardest to get ready at home. I wouldn’t want to be laying too many Cobden rides around 14/1 at the moment and Raffle Ticket consequently makes the staking plan, along with the Nico de Boinville-ridden BHALOO in the Citipost Handicap Hurdle. Trainer Nicky Henderson has novice chasers coming out of his ears this autumn/winter and although Bhaloo made a winning start over fences at Ascot last month, he wasn’t foot-perfect by any means, and I like the return to hurdling and step up to three miles for this striking son of Sageburg. Formerly a bumper winner for Fergal O’Brien, he was quietly progressive during his novice hurdle campaign last term, winning twice including over two miles and five furlongs at Kempton in April.

He signed off with a highly creditable second on handicap debut at Warwick and although fully 8lb higher back in this sphere in a quality race at Cheltenham, he’s obviously resumed in really good heart and should relish the first crack at a proper staying trip as he’s from the family of Midlands Grand National winner Goonyella. He’s another for whom the ground should be perfect and he represents good value against the blindingly obvious one, Doyen Quest, at the top of the market. Before the ITV cameras get rolling, there are three compelling contests including Caldwell Potter against the returning Jango Baie in the novices' chase over two and a half miles. If those two dominate the betting to the extent that Deafening Silence drifts much more from the general 7/1 on offer then I'd be looking to get Dan Skelton's horse on side in some capacity too as he ran a really promising race behind Trelawne and Iroko at Haydock. He might just be one for a nice handicap later in the season, though, so on balance the sensible move is probably to sit tight. Gordon Elliott's Wingmen (the mind boggles) should keep Henderson-trained filly That's Nice honest in the opening novices' hurdle, while I've made the case for Tintintin in the Catesby Estates Handicap Hurdle which can be read here.

King to come of age on handicap bow There are a couple of bonus ITV races from Bangor too and although it’s pretty low-key fare, NEO KING rates a bet in the Virgin Bet Handicap Hurdle. He gained plenty of experience on the point-to-point scene in Ireland when trained by Caroline McCaldin, winning three times in staying events in testing conditions. He’s only had a couple of outings for Evan Williams and in all honesty hasn’t seriously threatened, despite finishing third on seasonal debut in mid-October. The subsequent run when sixth in a similar Ffos Las event looks a step in the wrong direction on the face of it, but that couldn’t be further from the truth as it was seemingly quite a nice race for the course and grade.