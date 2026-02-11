Cheekpieces option for Galopin Des Champs in Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup

Patrick Mullins says Galopin Des Champs could wear cheekpieces in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup in a bid to regain his crown.

The 10-year-old has never worn any sort of headgear but after two slightly below-par performances this season the son and assistant to Willie Mullins says the option is in the mix. At their pre-Cheltenham Festival media day Patrick explained: “Maybe starting in the Savills, it was a very hard race. He was in the firing line for the last half a mile and I think he might have been a little bit flat at the DRF because of that. We think he’s better than where he landed the other day. “It (putting cheekpieces on) is definitely in consideration. With Willie anything is possible. Faugheen wore them in the Champion Hurdle. I imagine it’ll be in the mix.” Mullins could find himself on board Gaelic Warrior in the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday March 13, after the eight-year-old gelding finished second to Fact To File in the Irish Gold Cup at this month’s Dublin Racing Festival. That run followed a third in Boxing Day’s thrilling Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton Park and a run of three victories on the bounce, which started in the Bowl at Aintree on April 3rd last year. Analysing his potential Gold Cup mount, Mullins said: “When you look at Kempton and Aintree, where he obviously ran very well both times, and then the Cheltenham Gold Cup course where all of them have the constant inside running rail so everyone races very tight and that’s how you can get him to settle. Whereas at Leopardstown - no inch of running rail, horses spread out all over the course, he gets a bit lit up. “I don’t think that was the difference between winning and losing the other day but I think his form outside of Leopardstown is considerably better than his form at Leopardstown, so I think he could turn it around. But I think the track layout and the way the race will pan out where you can park him in a pocket with no daylight and get him to settle, I think will show him in a better light.”

Asked whether he thinks Gaelic Warrior can handle Cheltenham, given the significant difference between the Home of Jump Racing and the flatter Aintree and Kempton Park track, Mullins continued: “I do. I don’t think it’s a major thing. “He obviously won the Arkle, but I do think the softer ground the better for him. I do think he’s probably better on softer ground, but I wouldn’t have any worries about the undulations, no.” Mullins was also asked if he had any concerns about his ability to stay the three miles two and a half furlongs, he added: “You don’t know until you try but I thought at Leopardstown after running a little keen he picked up from the second last to the finish line all the way. He pulled eight and a half, nine lengths clear of Galopin Des Champs so I don’t see why not.” Mullins also commented on whether Lossiemouth would run in the Unibet Champion Hurdle over two miles or the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle over two mile four and a half furlongs, if the decision was down to him alone. He replied: “She’s at her best at two and a half (miles). Could she win the Champion Hurdle this year? Yes she could. She’s run four times against Champion Hurdle type horses and won once. That’s the thing at the back of your head. I don’t know. “Three of her four defeats have been at the DRF so perhaps she’s not at her best there. I don’t really know why. I don’t think she really turned up at the DRF – it looked like Kempton all over again, but with a very different set of circumstances. We blamed the circumstances at Kempton so we won’t be blaming Leopardstown. “To me it’s not a foregone conclusion either way. It’s definitely a 50-50, particularly with not having State Man there. There was no doubt in our mind last year that State Man was the superior horse full stop. Head and shoulders, that’s what Paul told us.” Another horse giving the team at Closutton food for thought is Final Demand. Having won five of his first six races under Rules – his only defeat coming in the Turners Novices’ Hurdle at The Festival last year – he was a disappointing third of four at the DRF earlier this month. Paul Townend was on board that day but Mullins partnered him to victory at Limerick on his previous start and puts his defeat last time out down to his jumping. He explained: “I thought at Limerick he never hit racing gear. I thought he floated around. If I’d gone down and looked at a picture of the last I’d think he’d have won 12 lengths hard-held, as opposed to whatever he won by. “Whether he’s good, bad or indifferent ability wise, he didn’t jump at Leopardstown. We know he didn’t jump, so to me you put a line through it. I look back at Gaelic Warrior in that race when they had the match with Fact To File, I look back to Vautour and he jumped bad. You can go back to Kopek Des Bordes at Christmas with me last year when he jumped bad. “If they jump bad they don’t run to their best. You’d love to find the conclusive reason as to why he jumped bad, but we haven’t found that. He is a bit below himself since the race so we’ve just freshened him up. But we’ve been in this position before with very good horses and we’ve turned them around. Even Jesus Christ was doubted – oh ye of little faith!” Asked if there were concerns over Final Demand’s determination to win in a hard-fought finish, he added: “Yeah, he is going to have to come out and prove that. I just think he’s better than that but he’s going to have to come out and do the talking himself now.” Mullins also ran the rule over some of their other stable stars, starting with Kopek Des Bordes.

