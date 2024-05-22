Sporting Life
Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

By Timeform
10:18 · WED May 22, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Smart Charger - 14:30 Yarmouth

Smart Stat: 25% - William Buick's strike rate at YARMOUTH

Smart Charger showed just modest form for Tony Carroll last year, but he was improved on his first outing for Alan King at Southwell last month, travelling well and leading briefly under two furlongs out, but unable to land a sustained gamble. He pulled clear of the remainder that day and is just 2 lb higher in the weights, so he is worth chancing to go one place better now over this longer trip under William Buick, who rides this track very well.

Kintail - 16:40 Warwick

Smart Stat: 25% - Nicky Henderson's strike rate at WARWICK since the start of the 2020/21 season

Kintail showed near-useful form in bumpers and made a seamless transition to hurdling when landing the odds at this course in November. He failed to progress as expected in a good race at Cheltenham next time, but he was too free in a steadily-run race, and he was let down by his jumping on his handicap debut at Lingfield when last seen in January. Kintail could hardly be in better hands, though, and he remains with potential, so he's worth another chance to prove himself on a good mark.

Born Ruler - 16:55 Ayr

Smart Stat: 24% - Sir Mark Prescott Bt's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Born Ruler progressed well last season, winning a couple of times, notably a handicap over a mile and a quarter at Sandown which has proved useful form. He ran creditably on his return from seven months off over a mile and a half at Lingfield a few weeks ago, a little too fresh under a young apprentice rider, and ultimately leaving the impression he'd come on for the run. The drop back in trip and return of Luke Morris in the saddle are a couple of positives and he remains a horse to be interested in.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

