Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Tuesday

Maharajas Express - 15:15 Beverley

Smart Stat: 21% - Jack Jones's strike rate with sprinters

Maharajas Express settled much better than previously when resuming winning ways at Bath last month, impressing with the way he travelled and also notching his first win on turf. He ran at least as well in defeat over slightly further at the same course 16 days ago, short of room briefly and running on to the line. He will likely encounter quicker ground today, but clearly arrives at the top of his game, and will remain of interest for an in-form yard.

Knight Templar - 16:45 Beverley

Smart Stat: 22% - Sir Mark Prescott Bt's strike rate with handicap debutants

Knight Templar finished nearer last than first in four relatively quick starts at up to seven furlongs last season, starting at big prices on each occasion, but Sir Mark Prescott does especially well with such types, and there is reason to think he is capable of better now handicapping. He has been gelded subsequently and is very much bred to relish this step up in trip and, while an opening mark of 62 isn't a gift based on what he's shown so far, he very much has the potential to leave his bare form well behind.

Bantry - 18:10 Chepstow

Smart Stat: 20% - Rossa Ryan's strike rate at CHEPSTOW

Bantry built on the promise of his reappearance to belatedly open his account over seven furlongs at Doncaster last month, taking advantage of a career-low mark, and well on top at the line despite hanging badly to his right. He clearly has his quirks, but he remains with handicapping scope following a 6 lb rise, and is worth siding with to follow up with Rossa Ryan a positive jockey booking.