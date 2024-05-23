Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.
Beach Point has progressed well since returning last month, stepping up on his reappearance run when finishing second in a mile handicap at Bath and progressing further when going one place better at Doncaster last week. That wasn't the strongest handicap, but he overcame trouble in running to score with something in hand, and he has wisely been turned out under a penalty in another handicap lacking depth.
Zipster showed promise in three runs on the all-weather last year and he was much improved on his return and handicap debut when opening his account at Yarmouth 19 days ago. That was his first start since being gelded, too, and there was plenty to like about the manner of that success, travelling fluently and making a big move under two furlongs out. The ground will likely be a little softer this evening, but he remains a horse to be positive about following a 6 lb rise in the weights.
Natzor has made a positive start for David O'Meara, finding just one rival too strong on his first two starts, and producing a career-best effort when opening his account over a mile and a quarter at Newcastle 11 days ago, beating the reopposing Ludo's Landing by one and a half lengths. He has the potential to kick on further now having recorded his first win and he represents a yard who are profitable with horses running under a penalty.
