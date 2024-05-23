Sporting Life
Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Thursday

By Timeform
10:41 · THU May 23, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Beach Point - 16:50 Lingfield

Smart Stat: 22% - Jim Crowley's strike rate at LINGFIELD PARK

Beach Point has progressed well since returning last month, stepping up on his reappearance run when finishing second in a mile handicap at Bath and progressing further when going one place better at Doncaster last week. That wasn't the strongest handicap, but he overcame trouble in running to score with something in hand, and he has wisely been turned out under a penalty in another handicap lacking depth.

Zipster - 18:07 Sandown

Smart Stat: 23% - William Buick's strike rate at SANDOWN PARK

Zipster showed promise in three runs on the all-weather last year and he was much improved on his return and handicap debut when opening his account at Yarmouth 19 days ago. That was his first start since being gelded, too, and there was plenty to like about the manner of that success, travelling fluently and making a big move under two furlongs out. The ground will likely be a little softer this evening, but he remains a horse to be positive about following a 6 lb rise in the weights.

Natzor - 20:52 Chelmsford

Smart Stat: £19.35 - David O'Meara's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running under penalty

Natzor has made a positive start for David O'Meara, finding just one rival too strong on his first two starts, and producing a career-best effort when opening his account over a mile and a quarter at Newcastle 11 days ago, beating the reopposing Ludo's Landing by one and a half lengths. He has the potential to kick on further now having recorded his first win and he represents a yard who are profitable with horses running under a penalty.

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

