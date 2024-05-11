Sporting Life
Stat Selector
Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Sunday

By Timeform
10:19 · SUN May 12, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Cawthorne Banker – 15:28 Ludlow

Smart Stat: 40% - Jonjo O'Neill Jr.'s strike rate on hurdling favourites

Cawthorne Banker was impressive at Kempton last time and remains with plenty of handicapping scope on bumper form, so he's capable of following up for a jockey who has a fine record when riding favourites. Placed on both starts in Irish points, Cawthorne Banker took that into bumpers, placed on the first 3 of 4 outings, but failed to show much in maiden hurdles. It’s been a different story since handicapping in cheekpieces, however, as he showed much improved form when winning a novice handicap at Kempton last time by 6 lengths from Haafback, leading before the last and quickening clear on the flat. He looks well-in.

Behind The Veil – 16:03 Ludlow

Smart Stat: 16% - Kim Bailey's strike rate with handicap hurdling debutants

Behind The Veil has had breathing operation since she was last seen which should heklp enable a better performance now handicapping up in trip. Her dam was a 21f/2¾m hurdle winner out of half-sister to useful chaser (stayed 25f) The Outlier, and she shaped as if needing a stiffer test when lengths seventh to The Gypsy Davey at Taunton last time. This mark of 87 should be within range and a big run is expected.

Flashy Boy – 16:38 Ludlow

Smart Stat: £16.61 - Fergal O'Brien's profit to a £1 level stake with hurdlers running in first time headgear

Flashy Boy was off the mark in Irish points at the fifth attempt and it was a similarly slow story over hurdles for Tom Lacey, but his new yard has given him a wind op and he now runs in a tongue-tie for the first time. His new stable has a good record when reaching for headgear and, with the slight drop in trip in his favour, a better performance is expected in what looks a very winnable race.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

