Charlie Johnston hopeful of a big run from Lakota Sioux

Charlie Johnston hopes Lakota Sioux can return to winning ways in the 10-furlong BetMGM Winter Oaks Trial Irish EBF Fillies' Handicap at Lingfield Park on Wednesday.
Lakota Sioux proved a talented juvenile last year, following up a good third in the Listed Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot with victory in Newmarket’s Group 3 Sweet Solera Stakes.
The daughter of Sioux Nation has been limited to two appearances so far in 2023, both in 10-furlong Listed races. After finishing sixth in Ayr’s Doonside Cup in September, she shaped well in fifth behind impressive winner Mukaddamah at Newcastle last month.
Johnston said: “Lakota Sioux is in very good order. She would have needed her comeback run at Ayr and I thought she took a nice step forward at Newcastle.
“The plan is for her to go to Deauville for a Listed race on December 21 and I thought the Winter Oaks Trial looked a nice stop-gap between there and Newcastle.
“There is decent prize money on offer and I think she goes there with a decent chance.”
Salisbury Listed scorer Rousay heads the weights for Richard Hannon, having finished fifth in the Churchill Stakes over course and distance in November.
Simon & Ed Crisford, who landed this race 12 months ago with subsequent Winter Oaks scorer Al Agaila, are chasing a repeat win with Oh So Grand, a comfortable winner at Newcastle on her latest start.
Prenup (Jane Chapple-Hyam) looks to confirm form with Queen Regent (John & Thady Gosden) and Whispering Words (Charlie Appleby), with the trio having finished third, fourth and fifth in a valuable fillies’ handicap at Newmarket in October.
Julia Augusta (Roger Varian) tackles 10 furlongs for the first time after going down by a neck in a mile handicap at Kempton Park last month. Bint Al Daar (Kevil Philippart De Foy) and Rosa Chinensis (David Simcock) line up on the back of victories, although both are out of the handicap.
Later in the day, Majestic Pride returns for Charlie Appleby in the Listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Hyde Stakes at Kempton Park. The half-brother to Farhh has been off the track since finishing fourth in a Listed race at Newmarket in May.
Positive Impact (Simon & Ed Crisford) tackles Stakes company for the first time having impressed on both his all-weather appearances, most recently taking a Chelmsford handicap by just over three lengths.
Al Mubhir (William Haggas) will line up in first time cheekpieces following a third behind Group 1 Hong Kong Mile contender Tribalist in a Saint-Cloud Listed race last month.
Ralph Beckett, who landed the Hyde Stakes with Kinross in 2020, saddles Grey’s Monument, while Archie Watson runs dual Group 3 scorer Tempus.
Lincoln Trial Handicap victor Alrehb is one of two runners for Kevin Philippart de Foy alongside Lightship. Another Romance (Harry & Roger Charlton) and Makinmedoit (Harry Eustace) complete the field.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.