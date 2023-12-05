Charlie Johnston hopeful of a big run from Lakota Sioux

Charlie Johnston hopes Lakota Sioux can return to winning ways in the 10-furlong BetMGM Winter Oaks Trial Irish EBF Fillies' Handicap at Lingfield Park on Wednesday.

Lakota Sioux proved a talented juvenile last year, following up a good third in the Listed Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot with victory in Newmarket’s Group 3 Sweet Solera Stakes. The daughter of Sioux Nation has been limited to two appearances so far in 2023, both in 10-furlong Listed races. After finishing sixth in Ayr’s Doonside Cup in September, she shaped well in fifth behind impressive winner Mukaddamah at Newcastle last month. Johnston said: “Lakota Sioux is in very good order. She would have needed her comeback run at Ayr and I thought she took a nice step forward at Newcastle. “The plan is for her to go to Deauville for a Listed race on December 21 and I thought the Winter Oaks Trial looked a nice stop-gap between there and Newcastle. “There is decent prize money on offer and I think she goes there with a decent chance.”

