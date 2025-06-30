Charlie Fellowes looking ahead to Luther in the Grade 1 Belmont Derby

Newmarket trainer Charlie Fellowes runs Luther in the Grade 1 Belmont Derby on Friday.

The trainer, who has already claimed major races in Europe, Qatar, Dubai and Australia will aim for a first success in the US and at the same time claim a Group/Grade 1 breakthrough. Luther, a son of Frankel, won a Listed contest on his third start as a two-year-old, although his career-best performance came in the Group 1 Poule d’Essai des Poulains, where he finished fourth, a length behind two multiple Group 1 winners. He then stepped up to 1m2f in the Group 1 Prix du Jockey Club, the French Derby, where he was forced to race wide with no cover due to a wide draw, fading towards the latter stages of the race. Fellowes spoke to Great British Racing International (GBRI) about his bid for the Belmont Derby, saying: "We were delighted with Luther’s run in the Poule d’Essai des Poulains. He had a wide draw and used up a lot of petrol to get a position but still finished well. In the [French] Derby, he raced wide and probably did not stay that distance so we felt that were reasons for him to finish tamely.

“He has been good since and trained very well. He did a lovely bit of work on Tuesday before flying on Wednesday. The tight track at Saratoga will suit him and he has a proper turn of foot so I think the conditions could be in his favour. He’s not the biggest horse but he has the best attitude in the world. He has that will to win and wants to do his best." Luther was sourced by agent Will Douglass of Charlie Gordon Watson Bloodstock from the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale Book 1. Speaking of the thrill Luther’s owners have had, the trainer added: "He has been brilliant since he came to the yard. His Listed win last year was electric and the owners have taken a huge amount of enjoyment racing him so far. Paul Hickman is based in Singapore and he wants to compete on the world stage so it’s been amazing for him. Nicholas Jones bred him and still owns a share which is great. He still has the mare and Luther has improved the pedigree.”

Luther pictured in his box at Saratoga