Charlie Fellowes looking ahead to Luther in the Grade 1 Belmont Derby

Newmarket trainer Charlie Fellowes runs Luther in the Grade 1 Belmont Derby on Friday.
The trainer, who has already claimed major races in Europe, Qatar, Dubai and Australia will aim for a first success in the US and at the same time claim a Group/Grade 1 breakthrough.
Luther, a son of Frankel, won a Listed contest on his third start as a two-year-old, although his career-best performance came in the Group 1 Poule d’Essai des Poulains, where he finished fourth, a length behind two multiple Group 1 winners.
He then stepped up to 1m2f in the Group 1 Prix du Jockey Club, the French Derby, where he was forced to race wide with no cover due to a wide draw, fading towards the latter stages of the race.
Fellowes spoke to Great British Racing International (GBRI) about his bid for the Belmont Derby, saying: "We were delighted with Luther’s run in the Poule d’Essai des Poulains. He had a wide draw and used up a lot of petrol to get a position but still finished well. In the [French] Derby, he raced wide and probably did not stay that distance so we felt that were reasons for him to finish tamely.
“He has been good since and trained very well. He did a lovely bit of work on Tuesday before flying on Wednesday. The tight track at Saratoga will suit him and he has a proper turn of foot so I think the conditions could be in his favour. He’s not the biggest horse but he has the best attitude in the world. He has that will to win and wants to do his best."
Luther was sourced by agent Will Douglass of Charlie Gordon Watson Bloodstock from the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale Book 1. Speaking of the thrill Luther’s owners have had, the trainer added: "He has been brilliant since he came to the yard. His Listed win last year was electric and the owners have taken a huge amount of enjoyment racing him so far. Paul Hickman is based in Singapore and he wants to compete on the world stage so it’s been amazing for him. Nicholas Jones bred him and still owns a share which is great. He still has the mare and Luther has improved the pedigree.”
Fellowes’s career highlights include Royal Ascot and Qatar Goodwood Festival victories as well as nearly winning the Group 1 Melbourne Cup on three occasions - Prince Of Arran having finished on the podium of Australia’s most prestigious race for three consecutive years between 2018 and 2020. He also won a valuable handicap at the Dubai Racing Carnival.
Of his international travels and success, Fellowes said: "I love having horses good enough to go abroad. You need the right ones and generally we have done really well. I am quite selective and would not run just for the sake of running, and with Luther I feel that I have a horse who will love travelling.
“My days with Prince Of Arran were my best memories in racing. It’s only when they’re retired that you realise how incredible those horses are. Prince Of Arran turned up in the world’s best races and consistently ran well. I adored travelling around the world with him.”
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.