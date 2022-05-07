North American and European racing history has long been intertwined.

Canadian-bred 1970 English Triple Crown winner Nijinsky stood at Claiborne Farm in Kentucky, while the influence of Kentucky Derby winner Northern Dancer on the European Classics needs no explanation. His son Nijinsky is the only stallion to sire the Kentucky and Epsom Derby winners in the same year - it was 1986 when Ferdinand and Shahrastani were victorious in their respective Classics either side of the Atlantic Ocean. As recently as last Sunday, 2015 American Triple Crown winner American Pharoah added a second European Group 1 winner to his record in the shape of Above The Curve. Trained by Joseph O’Brien and racing in the colours of Sue Magnier, she took the Prix Saint-Alary with something left in the locker and looks yet another high-class prospect for her Kentucky based sire. In Friday’s Cazoo Oaks, there’s an overpriced contender that fits the international description, with both European and North American influences throughout her pedigree.

Tranquil Lady is a daughter of 2014 Derby winner Australia. Adding another Grade 1 winner to his record via Qatar Racing’s Ocean Road in the Gamely Stakes at Santa Anita, the result was a timely example of the ever prevalent and crucial international flair to racing. Already responsible for St Leger winner Galileo Chrome for Tranquil Lady’s trainer and jockey combination, winning the Derby was a self-fulfilling prophecy for Australia. Ridden by said trainer Joseph O’Brien in every start, Australia is by the late great Galileo and out of Oaks winner Ouija Board. Ouija Board is by Cape Cross, sire of Derby winner Sea The Stars and it is surely only a matter of time before Australia tastes glory at Epsom for the second time. Meanwhile, on her dam’s side, Tranquil Lady’s conception was a slice of inspired breeding by Dermot Cantillon and Meta Osborne of Tinnakill House Stud. Though they are far from one-trick ponies, Tinnakill has become synonymous with giving older mares another chance when many have written them off. There is a theory that a mare’s chance of producing her best stock decreases as she gets older. A theory backed up by research but a decrease in chance does not mean impossible as Tinnakill have proven time and time again. Zilzal mare Monaassabaat was purchased by Tinnakill from Darley for €42,000 at Goffs November in 2007 aged sixteen and carrying her eighth foal. A Listed winning daughter of Champion Three Year Old filly in USA and Joint Champion Two Year Old It’s In The Air, her produce record with a Listed winner from six foals of racing age was a shade disappointing given her pedigree and achievements on the track. She added Listed winner Prince Alzain (Street Sense) to her record following her purchase in 2007, but it is through her daughter Repose, born in 2012, that she has vindicated Tinnakill’s belief.

