Don't miss our horse-by-horse guide to the 2022 Cazoo Oaks at Epsom Downs, featuring star ratings on all the participents.

CHING SHIH 🌟 Trainer: David Simcock

David Simcock Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form: 31-3

31-3 Odds: 100/1 Analysis: Looked a nice middle-distance prospect when opening her account at second attempt last autumn and duly improved again when third in the Musidora at York on her seasonal comeback. Has plenty of ground to make up on Emily Upjohn on that evidence.

CONCERT HALL 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Aidan O'Brien Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form: 416-13

416-13 Odds: 7/1 Analysis: Has probably had this day on her agenda since making her racecourse debut last summer, given her dam won the Oaks for the same yard in 2012, and has shown the benefit of her relatively busy juvenile campaign in two outings so far this term. Won excellent edition of the Salsabil Stakes over 10 furlongs at Navan before strong-finishing third back over a mile in the Irish 1,000 Guineas. Good chance she'll improve an awful lot for this new trip and must be high on the shortlist at a fair price.

EMILY UPJOHN 🌟🌟🌟🌟 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

John & Thady Gosden Jockey : Frankie Dettori

: Frankie Dettori Form: 1-11

1-11 Odds: Evens Analysis: Imposing daughter of Derby hero Sea The Stars who has rapidly developed into a very talented filly. Won going away to make it 3-3 in the Musidora at York last time and hard to know quite what she's capable of after that. No surprise she's top of the market but will clearly have her mettle tested on this idiosyncratic track.

KAWIDA 🌟🌟 Trainer: Ed Walker

Ed Walker Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form: 2211-3

2211-3 Odds: 66/1 Analysis: Bred to stay a trip so to her credit she managed to win over seven furlongs and a mile as a two-year-old. Matched pick of juvenile form when one-length third in French Group Three over extended 10 furlongs at the end of April but needs to raise her game another 7-10lb just to be competitive in this Classic.

MOON DE VEGA 🌟🌟🌟 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Ralph Beckett Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form: 551-4

551-4 Odds: 33/1 Analysis: Stable's Oaks candidates always worth a second look and this daughter of Lope De Vega looked entitled to have a shot at a trial after progressing in three starts last year, opening her account on the final occasion in a mile maiden at Doncaster. The Cheshire Oaks didn't really go to plan as she met trouble at a key stage two furlongs from the finish so strict reading of that form doesn't really do her justice. Remains a bit of a blank canvass and looks to have the size and scope to make it over middle-distances at three.

NASHWA 🌟🌟🌟🌟 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

John & Thady Gosden Jockey : Hollie Doyle

: Hollie Doyle Form: 3-11

3-11 Odds: 9/2 Analysis: Major chance for Hollie Doyle to break new ground again as the first Classic-winning female rider in Britain. This daughter of Frankel showed potential in sole start last year but has stepped up significantly this term, dotting up in a Haydock novice before winning the Newbury trial in great style. Looks a lot more compact than stablemate Emily Upjohn so could arguably be better equipped to handle Epsom and her half-brother Louganini won over the Oaks trip which offers some hope she'll stay.

ROGUE MILLENNIUM 🌟🌟 Trainer: Tom Clover

Tom Clover Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form: 11

11 Odds: 16/1 Analysis: Formed part of the Shadwell dispersal sale in the autumn and recommended to Tom Clover by previous trainer Marcus Tregoning, she's two from two and handled all that Lingfield threw at her to win their trial. She's open to plenty more progress and is bred to be very smart so can go well for sporting connections for all she has a fair bit to find to shake up the principals.

THE ALGARVE 🌟 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Aidan O'Brien Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form: 741-4

741-4 Odds: 100/1 Analysis: Another filly by American Pharoah and she looks a fair way down the Ballydoyle pecking order, especially having been beaten over nine lengths when sent off 12/1 behind Emily Upjohn in the Musidora at York. Look elsewhere.

THOUGHTS OF JUNE 🌟🌟🌟 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Aidan O'Brien Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form: 25-21

25-21 Odds: 20/1 Analysis: Had the requisite class and - possibly more importantly - the track nous to hold off Above The Curve in the Cheshire Oaks under an inspired Ryan Moore and that effort represented a decent step up on what she'd shown in two starts last year and when second on her seasonal return in a Leopardstown maiden. Bred to really kick on and thrive over middle-distances but others bring more visually impressive form to the table and may just outclass her on the day.

TRANQUIL LADY 🌟🌟🌟 Trainer: Joseph O'Brien

Joseph O'Brien Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form: 812-41

812-41 Odds: 12/1 Analysis: Looked to be bubbling away nicely last year and, despite a relatively low-key comeback run behind Concert Hall at Navan, she really stuck her hand up for a shot at this when running away with a 10-furlong Group Three at Naas last time. She beat her two main market rivals that day, including an Aidan O'Brien filly in second, and there's a chance the form has been underestimated slightly. She's a half-sister to State Of Rest so 10 furlongs may turn out to be her best trip, though well worth a try and she looks classy enough to compete at the very least.

TUESDAY 🌟🌟🌟 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Aidan O'Brien Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form: 2-132

2-132 Odds: 7/1 Analysis: Just touched off by subsequent Group One winner Discoveries in Curragh maiden last June and duly making up for lost time this season by winning Naas maiden and placing twice at Group One level. Bred to thrive over this longer trip although stable companion Concert Hall was closing on her fast in the Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh so probably not much between them in terms of raw ability.

WITH THE MOONLIGHT 🌟🌟 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Charlie Appleby Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form: 4113-1

4113-1 Odds: 8/1 Analysis: Wide-margin Pretty Polly Stakes form has taken a bit of a knock with the 50/1 runner-up Mashaaer turned over at skinny odds and fourth Arion well beaten in a Listed race at York since. Certainly looked the part at Newmarket that day, staying on strongly from a prominent position throughout, and may well have the requisite stamina to compete over a mile and a half. Probably needs another jump up in terms of bare form, though, and might not be quite as short as she is were she trained by a slightly lesser light.