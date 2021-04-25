Cazoo Oaks Tips: Rory Delargy guide to Friday's Epsom showpiece

Rory Delargy has a horse-by-horse guide to Friday's Cazoo Oaks and fancies a horse beaten in her trial to claim Classic glory.

Cazoo Oaks: 4.30 Friday Divinely Age: 3| Weight: 9-0| Trainer: Aidan O’Brien| OR: 95 Full-sister to Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe heroine Found and landed a Group 3 in the mud last season. Improved further when two lengths fourth of eight to Sherbet Lemon in the Oaks Trial at Lingfield last time; seems held on that, but it would hardly be a shock if she progressed again in a well-run race and her stable has scored in this with less likely sorts in Was and Qualify. Dubai Fountain Age: 3| Weight: 9-0| Trainer: Mark Johnston| OR: 110 Ran her best race as a juvenile when a close fourth in the Group 1 Fillies’ Mile on soft ground, forcing the pace and shaping as well as any. Had the run of things when beating Zeyaadah in the Cheshire Oaks and not much between the pair given the latter had a penalty on that occasion. One of the likelier pace angles among the market leaders.

La Joconde Age: 3| Weight: 9-0| Trainer: Aidan O’Brien| OR: 92 She’s no Mona Lisa (geddit?) and seemed to be outstayed when fourth in the Cheshire Oaks behind Dubai Fountain but this half-sister to Irish Derby and Queen’s Vase winner Santiago should get every yard of this trip on pedigree and it’s possible she was just a tad undercooked in her prep. Another O’Brien outsider who can’t be ignored despite the seeming enormity of her task.

George Boughey updates on possible Oaks contender Mystery Angel

Mystery Angel Age: 3| Weight: 9-0| J: B A Curtis| Trainer: George Boughey| OR: 100 Tough and likeable filly who showed she’d trained on well when winning a sub-par Pretty Polly Stakes at Newmarket’s Guineas Meeting. Just a respectable fourth of seven to Snowfall in Musidora Stakes at York last time though and the prospect for further improvement isn’t obvious after five runs this season alone. Noon Star Age: 3| Weight: 9-0| J: R Kingscote| Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute| OR: 101 Bred in the purple and she had Sherbet Lemon behind when winning a hot novice at Wetherby on her penultimate start. Good second in the Musidora since, although critics were expecting more. Caught out by a lack of tactical speed there and should progress again granted a more truly run race. Folly to dismiss on the evidence of York.

Hugo Palmer on Ocean Road's Oaks preparation

Ocean Road Age: 3| Weight: 9-0| J: Oisin Murphy| Trainer: Hugo Palmer| OR: 95 Just a novice win in three starts to date and she’s been slow to stride each time. Latest length-and-three-quarter third of eight to Sherbet Lemon in Oaks Trial at Lingfield was very encouraging, as she lacked a prep run and the race was not run to suit her. Can’t afford to blow the start but remains open to above-average improvement and makes appeal for all she remains relatively inexperienced. Saffron Beach Age: 3| Weight: 9-0| J: A Kirby| Trainer: Jane Chapple-Hyam| OR: 109 Smart and progressive filly who has done all her racing on the Rowley Mile at Newmarket and kept on well when a length second to Mother Earth in the 1000 Guineas last time. She’s clearly got the class to play a prominent role but while bred to get a mile-and-a-quarter, stamina for this trip must be taken on trust, as must her ability to cope away from Newmarket.

Jane Chapple-Hyam: Saffron Beach will "run her heart out" in the Oaks

Santa Barbara Age: 3| Weight: 9-0| Trainer: Aidan O’Brien Was heavily backed for the 1000 Guineas on the back of a single run last year and did well to be a close fourth given her inexperience. Clearly a potential superstar, and physically full of scope for improvement; her pedigree would also suggest the Oaks is more suitable than the Newmarket Classic. However the issue with her again is that two runs at shorter trips does not constitute an ideal preparation for a race of this magnitude and at a track this unforgiving. Save A Forest Age: 3| Weight: 9-0| J: Callum Shepherd| Trainer: Roger Varian| OR: 97 One of a trio in the final confirmations for the Roger Varian yard, she improved on the form of her Windsor handicap success when three-quarters-of-a-length second of 8 to Sherbet Lemon in the Oaks Trial at Lingfield. Benefited from her relative experience in that messy contest, however, and lacks the obvious potential of a few of her rivals. Sherbet Lemon Age: 3| Weight: 9-0| J: Hollie Doyle| Trainer: Archie Watson| OR: 99 Stayed on well when fourth to Noon Star at Wetherby, and much improved when winning the Oaks Trial at Lingfield. Came in for a very good ride in a race which was run at a very uneven tempo at Lingfield, and feeling is that she might be flattered in relation to a couple she beat, notably Ocean Road. Snowfall Age: 3| Weight: 9-0| Trainer: Aidan O’Brien| OR: 108 Seemed to have her limitations exposed as a juvenil but produced a career best on her return when making all in the Musidora Stakes at York, beating Noon Star and Teona by daylight. Appears a big player on that run, but she utilised her track-craft against inexperienced rivals there under a superbly judged ride, and that perfect storm isn’t sure to strike again.

Euro 2020 betting guide