Ben Linfoot reflects on the explosive victory of Sir Michael Stoute's Desert Crown in the 242nd Cazoo Derby at Epsom on Saturday afternoon.

As Epsom security wrestled with protesters on the track, a flurry of fireworks were let off from the top of the main grandstand to signal the imminent Platinum Jubilee Derby at Epsom on Saturday afternoon. The Queen wasn't in attendance, for only the fifth time in the last 70 years, but there was a new equine king crowned on the turf, DESERT CROWN, who stormed to Cazoo Derby (run in the memory of Lester Piggott) success in grand style, on just his third start, incredibly, carving his name into the folklore of this 242-year-old horse race. It remains to be seen if this was a great Derby – the presence of 150/1 outsider Hoo Ya Mal in second suggests we should retain our betting slips on that score – but there is no doubt we saw a great winner on the day for Sir Michael Stoute, winning his sixth renewal of the race. His first, Shergar, still has a special place in racing history 41 years on, his 10-length record winning margin not troubled in the end – although you couldn’t have confidently bet against that at the two-furlong marker. That was the shiver down the spine moment. Tanking all over his rivals, Desert Crown had moved to the front under a motionless Richard Kingscote, having just his second ride in the Epsom Classic, and a quarter of a mile from home he asked the son of Nathaniel to go and win his Derby. The response was immediate. In a flash he was five lengths clear. Kingscote only resorted to one half-hearted crack of the whip but he didn’t need that. This was imperious dominance and Kingscote knew it. He checked the big screen, checked over his right shoulder, but there was no danger. An eased-down two-and-a-half length winner, this wasn’t quite Shergar, but it was a very classy performance and one that didn’t look in doubt the whole way around.

It all went so smoothly. He looked an absolute picture beforehand, went down to the start without fuss and was last in the stalls. The all important first two furlongs went like a dream. He broke well, got a prominent pitch from stall 12 and then sat just off the leaders without expending vital energy. Desert Crown was relaxed and in the groove, lobbing along as he tracked the Aidan O’Brien-trained pair, Stone Age and Star Of India, in fifth position. Kingscote had him just where he wanted him and his mount glided around Tattenham Corner, dancing his way into space around the under-pressure and tiring Star Of India. Straightened up three out, everything else was under the pump. Desert Crown wasn’t. And we’re back to the shiver down the spine moment. Stoute-watchers noticed the 76-year-old trainer’s confidence in the build-up to the Derby. There was the obvious glow after the Dante victory. There was the piece of work with Solid Stone. He knew he had another very good one and this Derby success doesn’t half prove it. It has been a tough time for Stoute. His partner Coral Pritchard-Gordon died in August 2020 and if we’re measuring his success on the track by Derby horses he had had three runners since his last winner, Workforce, in 2010, and none troubled the judge. So it is pleasing to see Stoute find another top-notcher at this stage in his life. Such a skilful trainer, one whose patience and ability to improve horses with age is revered, and now he has the opportunity to plot a Group One campaign with the most impressive of Derby winners. He enjoyed this, too. He strolled over to Desert Crown after the race, walking down the centre of the track like a man on top of the world, tipping his top hat to the snappers as he went to see his new Derby hero. His last Derby winner, Workforce, went and won the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe later that season, back in 2010. Desert Crown is 2/1 from 8s for the Parisian highlight and he certainly deserves top billing at the moment after this. Stoute is back in the big time. And what he does from here with Desert Crown is just as exciting as that split second he hit the front with two to go. This was Desert Crown announcing himself. A Derby winner to remember.

