Sent-off the 5/2 favourite he was always travelling sweetly and put the race to bed with his change of gear two furlongs out.

He was able to coast through the closing stages to beat the 150/1 outsider Hoo Ya Mal by two-and-a-half lengths with Westover (25/1) third.

It was a sixth win in the race, run this year in the memory of Lester Piggott, for the winning trainer, 41 years after his most famous with Shergar and 12 since his last one in Workforce.

Desert Crown was also tipped at 25/1 by Matt Brocklebank in his ante-post Value Bet column for the Classic.