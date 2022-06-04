Desert Crown ran out a brilliant winner of the Cazoo Derby for Sir Michael Stoute and Richard Kingscote.
Sent-off the 5/2 favourite he was always travelling sweetly and put the race to bed with his change of gear two furlongs out.
He was able to coast through the closing stages to beat the 150/1 outsider Hoo Ya Mal by two-and-a-half lengths with Westover (25/1) third.
It was a sixth win in the race, run this year in the memory of Lester Piggott, for the winning trainer, 41 years after his most famous with Shergar and 12 since his last one in Workforce.
Desert Crown was also tipped at 25/1 by Matt Brocklebank in his ante-post Value Bet column for the Classic.
Kingscote told ITV Racing: “You can’t really (put it into words). I’ve had a lot of support and this gentleman here (Stoute) and this fabulous horse.
“He’s obviously got a huge amount of class, he jumped great, got in a pitch, travelled great and turned in going really well. It was all lovely.
“He’s got a lot of class and gave me a lot of confidence. It’s all about him and Sir Michael really. He’s a lovely horse and he’s a lovely gentleman that trains him.”
Westover might have been even closer with a clear passage, but trainer Ralph Beckett was delighted with his effort.
He said: “He’s a cracking horse and he’s run a huge race, I’m thrilled with him. I think nothing went wrong except the gap was going quicker than he was at the time.
“The obvious thing now is to go for the Irish Derby on a big, galloping track. All of us would agree that if we can’t win it Sir Michael winning it gives us all great hope. I’m extremely glad to be here.”