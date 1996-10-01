Desert Crown gave Sir Michael Stoute a sixth win in the Cazoo Derby and David Ord reflects on the trainer's return to the Epsom limelight.

Fireworks on the grandstand roof before the Cazoo Derby – and fireworks on the track five minutes later as Desert Crown lit up Epsom with a scintillating win in the Classic. It wasn’t quite the visual impression his Freemason Lodge predecessor Shergar made some 41 years previously, but few Derby winners win with this swagger. He had the race in safe-keeping the whole way up the home straight. There were echoes of another previous Stoute winner too, Shahrastani, as a colt in the Juddmonte silks of the late Prince Khalid Abdullah, flew home to try and spoil the party. Westover may be no Dancing Brave but he gave his connections reason to dream of golden days ahead. For Desert Crown his had arrived.

Racing needs superstars to sell itself as a sport, horses we can hitch our wagon to, and we have one here. But this day belonged to his trainer Sir Michael Stoute who, at 76, became the oldest handler to win the race. Racing’s knight of the realm has enjoyed a stellar career, and this was his sixth win in the sport’s blue riband. Yet the gap between Desert Crown and his last Derby hero, Workforce, was 12 years. It’s a long time even for a trainer with his renowned patience. In 2020 he lost his long-time partner Coral Pritchard-Gordon and his presence at York to see the his latest superstar land the Dante was heartwarming. Now he’s back in the spotlight, not a place he’s always looked particularly comfortable, but with a horse to go to war with.

In fact he has a few, Bay Bridge looking a potential star at ten furlongs in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown last month as the trainer's undoubted skills at improving older horses surfaced again. This may be the autumn of his career but all of a sudden it promises to be a golden one. He was uncomfortable in the press conference speaking about the crowd reaction to his victory, which included a rousing three cheers: "It was wrong," he joked. "It should have been for the horse. I appreciate it though. It has been a great afternoon. I am to be proud of that (oldest trainer to win the Derby at age 76), I’m proud of the horse." And racing is proud of the trainer. So did he feel days like this would ever return? “It is a delight to train good horses and fortunately we have come across another good one," he reflected. “I didn’t know if Workforce would be the last Derby winner you realise as time moves on your chances lessen but it had been a lot of years and some people didn’t think I’d win another,” he said. “But we were very hopeful after York that he might win the Derby. His performance delighted me as he had it won a long way out. He has got such a good mind to go with his ability." It hasn't been plain sailing with Desert Crown but there's never been a hint of panic from his trainer - or the betting public who have such faith in him. “From an early stage he was having little niggles that is why he didn’t run until the backend last year. There was nothing serious, he was maturing and developing and that was causing a few little problems with niggles," Stoute added.

Desert Crown is away and clear in the Cazoo Derby