Catching Pigeons gossip and tips ahead of weekend's racing action

Our gallops insider is back with the tips from some of the leading training centres, including Clive Cox's Diligent Harry looking good for Newcastle glory.

SUNSET SALUTE - 2.10 Chester

Sunset Salute can repeat his course win here four weeks ago in the Racing Welfare Supporting Racing's Workforce Novice Stakes at Chester on Saturday. Andrew Balding rarely leaves the Roodee without a winner and there was a quiet whisper for this son of Twilight Son before he ran out an emphatic pillar to post winner. The form has been given a boost by runner up Tadreeb's subsequent success at Thirsk, and he should find sufficient improvement to overcome a 7lb penalty and slightly less advantageous draw. CAIRN ISLAND - 3.20 Chester

Cairn Island can take advantage of his first time cheekpieces in the NationalRacehorseWeek.uk Handicap. The Kevin Ryan team have been on the top of their form recently, and they must be happy the handicapper has dropped him 1lb after a very good effort in what has turned out to be an amazing race at Newmarket back in April. The form could hardly have worked out better with both the winner Creative Force, the runner up Significantly and the fourth Rohaan all winning at Royal Ascot last week, preceded by the third Jumby winning a big handicap at Newmarket. The fitting of the blinds should help sharpen him up for these tight bends, and he is reported in good form for this slightly belated second attempt of the campaign.

TUDOR QUEEN - 1.00 Newmarket

Ryan has been particularly adept at finding the winners' enclosure this week with two-year-olds and Tudor Queen should want a bit of beating in the Close Brothers Maiden Fillies' Stakes at Newmarket. There was plenty to like about her debut effort at Ripon last month, where she ran on very well in the closing stages after taking a while to find her feet early on. The North Yorkshire course is not the easiest course for some newcomers to handle, and the experience will stand this daughter of Starspangledbanner in good stead for what could prove an interesting race. CACHET - 2.05 Newmarket

Cachet can give George Boughey another high-profile juvenile success in the Maureen Brittain Memorial Empress Stakes at Newmarket. His impressive strike rate with the younger generation has been one of the talking points of the season so far, but Cache's defeat when well fancied in the Group 2 Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot eight days ago was a rare setback. Although she ran a good race to finish fifth behind Sandrine, the ground was deemed too testing. This race would appear plenty quick enough after that defeat, but Boughey has shown he can back up horses quickly to win after running them just a few days before, and such was the nature of Cache's impressive debut win on the Rowley Mile here last month, she looks worth another chance. KINGBOARD STAR - 1.15 Newcastle

Kingboard Star can maintain his unbeaten record in the William Play Responsibly Novice Stakes at Newcastle. Ed Walker appears to have some sharp juveniles this season, and this son of Cotai Glory underlined the point with a cosy win over Vertiginous and the at Bath earlier this month. The runner up gave the form a very useful boost when finishing a creditable fifth to Quick Suzy in the Group 2 Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot (and was well fancied despite her massive starting price) and Kingboard Star has made progress since that win for her very much in-form trainer.

DILIGENT HARRY - 2.20 Newcastle

Diligent Harry can land his fourth win from just five starts in the Group 3 William Hill Chipchase Stakes. Clive Cox has given him plenty of time to recover from his highly successful Winter season, when he won the three year old All Weather Championships over six furlongs at Lingfield on Good Friday, and preceded that with an unlucky defeat by the aforementioned Rohaan on the same course the previous month. Although his conqueror has improved significantly since that win, and has landed a group 3 and a group 2, in addition to his Wokingham success, Diligent Harry also looks the type to improve, and should give his older and more experienced rivals plenty to think about. MONSIEUR LAMBRAYS - 2.55 Newcastle

The progressive Monsieur Lambrays can strike for Tom Clover in the William Hill Pick Your Places Northumberland Vase Handicap. The five-year-old developed into a very useful stayer last season, winning two of his five starts, and shaped well on his comeback at Nottingham in April. Connections did have the Ascot Stakes and the Plate on this card as a big target, but his rating was not high enough. A win here would do as compensation, and his preparatory work has gone well enough to suggest an each-way interest at a massive price.

WHITEHAVEN - 4.10 Windsor

Whitehaven is sure to come on for his rather belated reappearance, but he ended last season on a steep upward curve with four wins from his last five starts, and may reward a speculative interest in the Sky Sports Virgin 535 Handicap at Windsor. The last three wins were achieved on very soft ground, and underfoot conditions are likely to be of a similar consistency this time around. He is likely to continue his progress up the handicap in the weeks and months ahead, and looks worth making a note of moving forward. KING OF WAR - 2.25 Windsor