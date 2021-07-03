Catching Pigeons gossip and tips ahead of weekend's racing action

Our gallops insider is back with the tips from some of the leading training centres, including Ed Walker's Came From The Dark at Sandown.

Gifted Ruler - 1.30 Haydock

Gifted Ruler has shown his liking for this course in the past, and he merits serious consideration in the Each Way Extra At Bet365 Handicap. Tom Dascombe has had his problems with the son of Muhaarar, who was restricted to just two outings last season. However, he did go down by only a short head to Boccaccio on his last of only two starts last season, and is now 3lb lower than his mark on that occasion. He will be all the better for his comeback at York last month, and seems to handle any ground. Came From The Dark - 1.50 Sandown

Came From The Dark has continued to progress in the first half of this term after making great strides last season, and looks worth another chance at pattern race level in the Group 3 Coral Charge at Sandown on Saturday. Having broken his duck for the campaign at the Newbury April meeting, Ed Walker's charge failed by only a neck after encountering traffic problems to beat Lazuli in the Palace House Stakes at Newmarket the following month. He has had a break since then, but is back in good heart, and is fancied to reverse the form.

Reverend Hubert - 2.05 Haydock

The progressive Dhushan is likely to start a warm favourite for the Bet365 Handicap at Haydock, and looks sure to want plenty of beating. However, there are openings for an each-way bet here, and Reverend Hubert could be well worth an investment. Rain is once again forecast before the start of "play" at the Lancashire course and any easing of the surface should suit Richard Hannon's lightly raced three year old, who won on the soft at Salisbury in May. He did not follow up on a faster surface at Doncaster a month ago, but was prevented from delivering his challenge by heavy traffic late on. He may not have won had he managed to find daylight, but he would have finished right in the thick of it, and the performance did demonstrate that he does stay the trip very well. Silks Dream - 2.17 Beverley

Silks Dream can strike for Darryll Holland in the opening EBF Restricted Novice Stakes at Beverley. There was a quiet whisper for this son of Tajbell on his debut at Chelmsford last month, and he ran a very sound race to finish third to the more experienced Sanitiser and Picota. This stiff seven furlongs should suit and he gets a handy 7lbs from the recent course and distance winner Uncs. Pockett Rockett - 2.52 Beverley

Kevin Ryan continues to do well with his two year olds, and the recently gelded Pockett Rockett is fancied to break his duck in the Celebrating The Life Of Matt Ireland Maiden Stakes. He ran a very sound race after swerving at the start on his debut behind Korker in what looked a good class event at Carlisle, and is expected to know more of what is required this time. Kestenna - 3.00 Sandown

Kestenna was well fancied to win the Sandringham at Royal Ascot until the heavens opened, but ground conditions are likely to suit her better in the Listed Coral Distaff. The John and Thady Gosden team had been very happy with her work prior to that outing, and she could well reward an each-way interest in an open looking race.

Run To Freedom - 4.45 Sandown

Run To Freedom looks worth another chance after his creditable comeback effort here last month in the Play Coral Super Series For Free Handicap. Henry Candy's three year old was beaten only three quarters of a length by the useful Silent Film after taking the lead two furlongs out, and the form was given a bit of a boost by the fourth Zoffarelli's unlucky second at Bath on Wednesday evening. Run To Freedom will be sharper here, and could well have the class to defy topweight. Rewired - 5.15 Sandown

Rewired can make it third time lucky this season in the Coral Backing Prostate Cancer UK Handicap. David Menuisier is always a trainer to watch closely with his runners at this course and this lightly raced three year old, looked as though he would double his career tally when easing into contention at Salisbury last time, However, his stamina started to give out in the testing ground and he faded to finish a well beaten seventh. This step back in trip should be appreciated and the useful Pierre Louis Jammin takes off a handy 5lb.

Read the latest Richard Fahey column as he goes through his Saturday team