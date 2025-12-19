Carroll reflects on "wonderful year" after Timeform Sprint Series Final success

Tony Carroll's "wonderful year" got even better when Justcallmepete landed the £40,000 Timeform Sprint Series Final at Chelmsford on Thursday evening.

Justcallmepete had already played his part in Carroll passing £1 million in prize-money in a season - the first time the trainer had achieved the feat - by winning handicaps at Kempton and Chelmsford, and he further added to the pot when completing his hat-trick in the valuable Timeform Sprint Series Final (replay below).

Carroll said: "He went there in good form and his form figures were probably some of the best in the race. He got a great ride from Dougie [Costello] and we probably needed all the experience we could get around there because it was a competitive race all the way and there were a few hard-luck stories in behind. He came out on top and I was delighted with him. "Justcallmepete is part of a syndicate. They trusted me with him and the horse has done very well. They're all over the moon - it's good prize-money." Carroll registered a century of winners in a calendar year for the first time in 2024 when he sent out 106. He has continued the good work this year and Justcallmepete's victory on Thursday took the stable's tally to 125. Only six trainers in Britain have sent out more winners on the Flat in 2025.

Reflecting on another landmark campaign, Carroll said: "We've had a wonderful year and ticked all the boxes we wanted to do. We passed a million pound in prize-money a week ago and we're flying along. "We ended up with 106 last year which we thought was incredible and it's gone on from there." Carroll is hoping the stable can build on the success of the last couple of seasons and added: "We're always looking for new blood, like everybody, and there's always room for a nice horse. "We've done very well with what we've got but father time catches up with a few, so we're always looking to move on."