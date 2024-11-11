Carlisle Monday review: Nells Son lands feature race

Nells Son ran down Unexpected Party to spring a 12/1 surprise in the Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Graduation Chase at Carlisle.

All eyes were on Paul Nicholls’ chasing debutant Kalif Du Berlais, who was sent off as the 4/11 favourite. He'd impressed with how he jumped and travelled until the final ditch, four-out, when he dived at the fence and took a crashing fall. Thankfully, the four-year-old and Harry Cobden both seemed to emerge unscathed from the incident. At that stage the eventual runner-up looked to be leading his two surviving rivals a merry dance but the winner was very strong on the climb to the line and passed the front-runner to score by a length.

