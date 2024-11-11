Carlisle Monday review: Nells Son lands feature race

Nells Son ran down Unexpected Party to spring a 12/1 surprise in the Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Graduation Chase at Carlisle.
All eyes were on Paul Nicholls’ chasing debutant Kalif Du Berlais, who was sent off as the 4/11 favourite. He'd impressed with how he jumped and travelled until the final ditch, four-out, when he dived at the fence and took a crashing fall.
Thankfully, the four-year-old and Harry Cobden both seemed to emerge unscathed from the incident.
At that stage the eventual runner-up looked to be leading his two surviving rivals a merry dance but the winner was very strong on the climb to the line and passed the front-runner to score by a length.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Winning trainer Nicky Richards will take his time with Nells Son, with an assignment at Cheltenham next month a potential target.
He said: “I knew he was in grand order. Obviously, he was wrong (at the weights) with a few of them, but he wasn’t that far wrong. He settled into a lovely rhythm and it panned out lovely for us. I don’t know if we’d have beaten Mr Nicholls’ horse, but we’ll take a nice prize and he’s had his day in the sun today anyway.
“He’s a horse that probably wants to be fresh in himself, so we probably won’t rush forward. He acts on a bit of soft ground as well, so we’re not forced to do anything with him for six weeks or so. We’ll freshen him up nicely and there might be a race for him at the December meeting at Cheltenham or something like that.
“We’ll just let the dust settle and make a plan, but he’s very versatile track-wise and he’s a very consistent horse, so hopefully he’ll have another nice day.”
Nicholls later posted on X: “Thank you for everyone’s concerns but thankfully Kalif Du Berlais is fine and on his way home after a full veterinary check.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.