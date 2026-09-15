Cambridgeshire Tips: Antepost Preview for Newmarket feature

Our expert looks over the potential candidates for this month's bet365 Cambridgeshire and has a big-priced fancy to consider.
- The Value Bet is designed to generate long-term profit by searching for overpriced horses in the feature weekend races and at the big Festivals in the UK and Ireland.
- Value Bet tips are now available to logged-in readers through Sporting Life Plus.
- Following all Matt’s selections to recommended odds/stakes since taking over the column in June 2020 would have produced over 165pts in profit.
- Click here for the full and transparent Value Bet record.