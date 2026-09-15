Cambridgeshire Tips: Antepost Preview for Newmarket feature

Our expert looks over the potential candidates for this month's bet365 Cambridgeshire and has a big-priced fancy to consider.

The Value Bet is designed to generate long-term profit by searching for overpriced horses in the feature weekend races and at the big Festivals in the UK and Ireland.

by searching for overpriced horses in the feature weekend races and at the big Festivals in the UK and Ireland. Value Bet tips are now available to logged-in readers through Sporting Life Plus.

Following all Matt’s selections to recommended odds/stakes since taking over the column in June 2020 would have produced over 165pts in profit.

Click here for the full and transparent Value Bet record.