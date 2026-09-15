+ Log in to read full article
Check out the long-range preview and tips

Cambridgeshire Tips: Antepost Preview for Newmarket feature

Sporting Life Plus
Wed September 16, 2026 · 2h ago

Our expert looks over the potential candidates for this month's bet365 Cambridgeshire and has a big-priced fancy to consider.

  • The Value Bet is designed to generate long-term profit by searching for overpriced horses in the feature weekend races and at the big Festivals in the UK and Ireland.
  • Value Bet tips are now available to logged-in readers through Sporting Life Plus.
  • Following all Matt’s selections to recommended odds/stakes since taking over the column in June 2020 would have produced over 165pts in profit.
  • Click here for the full and transparent Value Bet record.
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING