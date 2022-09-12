Our man looks ahead to the hugely competitive bet365 Cambridgeshire Handicap and recommends an each-way bet.

Matt has recorded profits of 132.5pts to recommended stakes in Value Bet so far this year

Desert Crown was tipped at 25/1 for the Derby in the antepost column

Coroebus was also tipped at 5/1 for the 2000 Guineas

Antepost Value Bet tips: Flat season 2022 2pts e.w. Protagonist in bet365 Cambridgeshire Handicap at 12/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5) - minimum 10/1 Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

William Haggas has never had much luck in the bet365 Cambridgeshire Handicap, with the likes of subsequent Coral-Eclipse winner Mukhadram only fifth off a BHA rating of ‘just’ 101, but Ametist went close when third for the yard 12 months ago and this could be the year he finally gets one home in front. Mujtaba, who races in the same Shadwell silks as Mukhadram and will also effectively be competing from a mark of 101 having picked up a 4lb penalty after winning well at Doncaster last Wednesday, could be the best long-term prospect in the entire field. By Dubawi and winner of his first three starts when belatedly making the track as a three-year-old last year, Mujtaba was sent off 3/1 favourite for this year’s Lincoln where he disappointed in twelfth. He wasn’t a whole lot better when again a warm order in the market at Chester’s May meeting, the move up to 10 furlongs not sparkling the desired improvement at the first time of asking.

However, it was a different story altogether – following 124 days off and fitted with a tongue-tie – when powering home under Jim Crowley on Town Moor, and the big question now is whether he really kicks on and delivers on his abundant promise in one of the best handicaps of the season. I’m happy to let him go at a best-priced 6/1 in a race this hot and, at double the price, stablemate PROTAGONIST looks a cracking bet. Click here to back Protagonist for the Cambridgeshire with Sky Bet He’s a battle-hardened five-year-old, stays further than the nine-furlong trip and has unquestionably hit a rich vein of form since joining Haggas from Jessica Harrington’s yard in the summer. The good to firm ground and lack of a recent run may have just caught the horse out first time back at Sandown on July 2, since when he’s really done well to overcome a tactically-run affair in a four-horse race at Doncaster, before winning with more than the bare margin to spare back at Sandown (good ground) last month.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Never far off the pace after a bright start from a wide stall (13), he hit the front with a couple of furlongs to go before drifting left - then right - but always doing enough to hold the progressive Dual Identity three-quarters of a length at bay. There was a further three and a half lengths back to the third, Vee Sight, while the well-held fourth Arqoob also helps give the form a solid look as he’s since been beaten just a length and a quarter into third off the same mark in a decent race at Yarmouth. Protagonist has some really good efforts to his name in premier handicaps during his time in Ireland and despite also being tried once over hurdles by Harrington, he’s evidently thriving in his new environment and looks well up to defying a 7lb rise for the Sandown success. He surely wouldn’t have made the final Cambridgeshire field off his previous mark of 90 anyway so everything looks to have slotted into place for a strong-travelling horse very much on the up at five and, as already touched upon, his experience and versatility regards to trip and ground in a race of this nature can only stand him in good stead. Sky Bet and bet365 are 12/1, with the former already offering five places, but the general 10/1 is perfectly palatable too. Montassib completed the Haggas trio but I’d be a little bit concerned about a son of Exceed And Excel tackling this longer trip for the first time, especially if the ground came up testing, for all that he again shaped like he could be ahead of his mark if things pan out more favourably when fourth in the Shergar Cup Mile last time.