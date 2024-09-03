Callum Shepherd wins appeal against 18-day ban

Riding the David Simcock-trained Thorntonledale Max in a seven-furlong handicap, Shepherd was judged to have failed “to take all reasonable and permissible measures on a horse which would have finished outright first” after Flavour Maker forced a dead-heat on the line.

Shepherd “completely refuted” the allegation at the time, and contested that decision before the British Horseracing Authority’s independent panel on Tuesday morning.

During a lengthy hearing, Shepherd argued he had not stopped riding in the finish, but had lost his balance when using his whip for the final time and came up in the saddle in order to recover his rhythm, insisting his mount had lost “no momentum whatsoever” in the process.

He described it as “embarrassing to watch” and said he “looked a mess” but had continued to ride as he tried to regain his usual style.

“I look all the over the place, it looks bad and I would be the first to say it but it is unusual and completely unintended,” he said.

The panel agreed with Shepherd’s defence and quashed the penalty.