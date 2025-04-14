Calandagan to step up in trip after Dubai defeat

The four-year-old finished second to Danon Decile in the Sheema Classic at Meydan, finishing strongly. It was the third successive time he had filled the runner-up spot having chasing home City Of York in the Juddmonte International and Anmaat in the QIPCO Champion Stakes.

Speaking on Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast the trainer said: “First he needs to stay over a mile-and-a-half because he’s so slow from the gate in the early part of the race. He needs to really warm up then as we know he can really quicken in the straight.

“Mickael Barzalona will know him more now and we can probably anticipate the final straight a little bit more to make him produce his turn of foot earlier basically. It’s been frustrating for the horse that he’s been three times second in Group Ones, producing good acceleration in the straight. He will win his Group Ones this year, no doubt, he’s a very nice horse and will come on for the race too.”