Calandagan half-sister top lot at Tattersalls

Caliyza was always likely to have attracted plenty of attention even before Calandagan's record-breaking success in the Japan Cup in Tokyo on Sunday.

Consigned by Overbury Stud, Caliyza had been through the ring at last year's sale when bought by Blandford Bloodstock for 155,000 guineas but made a quick return to the sales following a year in which Calandagan added four Group 1 victories to the page.

The daughter of Le Havre was offered in foal to Gleneagles, who is also the sire of Calandagan, and was signed for by Ace Stud.

“That was terrifying!” Overbury’s Simon Sweeting told the Tattersalls website.

“I am very lucky, I am on a wonderful farm that was laid down to grass a long time ago. Everything is as it should be, I have a fabulous team and they will do anything for the horses, and they do. I am hugely fortunate, we have got the right horses coming in and we have had some luck this summer.

“She came here a year ago as a wild card and we bought her then. There are few of us involved with her and it is a good team effort. When we were talking about her cover we had no intention of selling her originally, and Richard [Brown, Blandford Bloodstock] just said ‘let’s try and breed a racehorse’ and still until the King George we were not going to sell her, but things then stepped up and changed. And, of course, Sunday morning brought in a different group of people.”

Ace Stud’s Paul Curran commented: “What can you say of her? She has got a three-parts sibling in the belly and it makes a lot of sense after the weekend. In a way that win didn’t change anything, but it did put a different angle on him.

“She has a phenomenal pedigree, and there is commercially a very good horse to come from her no matter what it is. We are delighted to get her – we have no immediate plans for her. We will reassess, digest and sit down with everyone, and talk through plans.”