Calandagan can turn tables on Jan Brueghel in tight contest

So, after healthier field sizes of nine last year and ten in 2023, we’re back to a handful of runners for this year’s King George. None of the three-year-olds who were engaged earlier in the week has stood their ground, though the five aged four or older who remain are all Group 1 winners.

There’s no lack of interest, either, with the main question being how the rematch between the first two from the Coronation Cup will turn out on this very different track. At Epsom, there was just half a length between Jan Brueghel and Calandagan, with the high-class pair finishing clear of the rest at the end of a truly-run race.

That result shows there’s little between the two four-year-olds, with Aidan O’Brien’s colt just a pound ahead of Francis-Henri Graffard’s gelding on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings here, the pair on 133 and 132 respectively. At the time of writing, most bookmakers were finding them impossible to split at the head of the betting.

It won’t take much to see a different result from Epsom, therefore, and Calandagan may well be able to turn the tables on this more conventional track where he won so impressively at Royal Ascot last year. But after running away with the King Edward VII Stakes by six lengths, Calandagan was kept waiting the best part of a year to register his first Group 1 success.

Back at a mile and a quarter, he was left with a bit to do when running on for second to City of Troy in the Juddmonte International and then met traffic problems behind Anmaat in the Champion Stakes, while he wasn’t seen to best effect again when reappearing this year behind Japan’s Danon Decile in the Dubai Sheema Classic.

Some questioned Calandagan’s will to win when the gutsy Jan Brueghel consigned him to another runner-up finish at Epsom, but there was nothing wrong with his finishing effort last time when belatedly opening his Group 1 account in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud.

Hold-up performer Calandagan, who travels well in his races, has a new rider in Mickael Barzalona this season and the new partnership now looks to have clicked judging from Calandagan’s performance at Saint-Cloud where he saw off the challenge of last year’s Arc runner-up Aventure to stretch three and a half lengths clear in the final furlong.