Burrows targets York Dante Festival spoils with Glittering Surf and Nakheel

Group 2-winner Nakheel will run in Thursday’s Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Middleton Fillies Stakes. Connections have chosen the extended mile and a quarter option ahead of the four-year-old’s other Dante Festival entry in the Boodles Yorkshire Cup, to be staged 24 hours later.

And unbeaten filly, Glittering Surf, entered at Royal Ascot for the Group 1 Coronation Stakes, will seek to enhance her credentials on Friday in the Sky Bet Fillies Stakes (registered as the Michael Seely Memorial Stakes).

The pair are at the centre of an exciting week of action for Burrows, who currently has a standout 45 per cent strike-rate for 2025.

Lambourn-based Burrows said: “I’ve never started like this. I think we’re nine from 20 – that’s crazy stats and I know it won’t continue like that. Going into this season, I felt we had a decent bunch of horses. I’m thrilled with how they have run – credit to my team, everybody is working hard.

“This week, I’m looking forward to getting out Nakheel. I’ve got a one-time runner and winner last year – a Wootton Bassett filly (Sea Poetry) – running at Kempton on Thursday. I’ve got my first two-year-old runners this week, which is unheard of for me at this time of year! So that is exciting. It is going well and long may it continue."

Lightly-raced Nakheel, who triumphed in the Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster (replay below), is kept to her own sex in the £150,000 Group 2 on the Knavesmire.