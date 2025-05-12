Burke triple-handed in Duke Of York Clipper Stakes on day one of Dante Festival

The Middleham trainer, who is seeking his first success in the six-furlong contest on the opening afternoon of the three-day meeting, runs Elite Status, Marshman and Night Raider.

Ryan Moore teams up with Inisherin for the first time as the Kevin Ryan-trained colt makes his four-year-old debut having undergone a breathing operation in the winter, while Tom Marquand is on board Royal Zabeel for trainer Mick Appleby.

Kerdos and the two fillies Flora Of Bermuda and Rage Of Bamby complete the line-up for the Duke Of York, while six go to post for the Tattersalls Musidora Stakes.

They include the Aidan O'Brien-trained Whirl, along with unbeaten trio Go Go Boots (John and Thady Gosden), Serenity Prayer (Andrew Balding) and Smoken from the Ralph Beckett yard.

Ed Walker's Miss Tonnerre and the Beckett-trained Tattycoram complete the line-up.

The popular meeting kicks off at 2.10 with the Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Jorvik Handicap over a mile and a half, with William Haggas relying on the four-year-old The Reverend, a winner on soft ground at Ascot last September before he disappointed favourite-backers at both York and Doncaster the following month.