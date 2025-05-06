Bumper entry of 58 made for Coral-Eclipse at Sandown

58 entries have been made for the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown on Saturday 5th July including Economics and Calandangan.
The race has a prize fund of £1million for the first time in 2025 and has attracted a healthy three-year-old entry that includes The Lion In Winter plus Betfred 2000 Guineas one-two Ruling Court and Field Of Gold.
The Coral-Eclipse was first run in 1886 and is Britain’s first major all-aged Group One of the season. It has previously been won by some of the sport’s greats including in recent years Sea The Stars, Golden Horn and Enable. As recently as last year, the Coral-Eclipse winner City Of Troy was named the world’s joint-best racehorse of 2024 in the Longines World's Best Racehorse Rankings.
Coral’s David Stevens said: “The Coral-Eclipse is one of the most prestigious Flat races in the calendar, and we are incredibly proud of our fifty-year association with the race, which makes it the longest-running Group race sponsorship in the world.
“The prize money increase to £1 million is another landmark moment for the race, and the stellar list of initial entries for this year’s renewal show it remains firmly at the forefront of the minds of leading owners, breeders and trainers across Europe."
Coral-Eclipse (Group 1) 1m 1f 209y
Almaqam 4 Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Ed Walker
Al Riffa (FR) 5 Al Riffa Syndicate Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland
Ancient Wisdom (FR) 4 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
Anmaat (IRE) 7 Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Owen Burrows
Calandagan (IRE) 4 Exors of the Late H.H. Aga Khan Francis-Henri Graffard France
Caviar Heights (IRE) 4 Rick & Kerry Smith William Haggas
Diego Velazquez (IRE) 4 Smith,Magnier,Tabor,Westerberg,Brant Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Economics 4 Isa Salman Al Khalifa William Haggas
Facteur Cheval (IRE) 6 Team Valor International LLC/Gary Barber J. Reynier France
Galen 4 B.Taylor/T.Fitzgerald/P.Redmond/B.Fowler Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland
Ghostwriter (IRE) 4 Mr J. C. Smith Clive Cox
Goliath (GER) 5 Resolute Bloodstock/Baron P. Von Ullmann Francis-Henri Graffard France
Los Angeles (IRE) 4 Westerberg/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Map of Stars 4 Wathnan Racing Francis-Henri Graffard France
Military Order (IRE) 5 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
Ombudsman (IRE) 4 Godolphin John & Thady Gosden
Royal Champion (IRE) 7 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum K. R. Burke
Royal Rhyme (IRE) 5 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum K. R. Burke
Sosie (IRE) 4 Wertheimer et Frere A. Fabre France
Sunway (FR) 4 Guy Pariente Holding & Qatar Racing Ltd David Menuisier
The Foxes (IRE) 5 King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding
White Birch 5 Mrs C. C. Regalado-Gonzalez John Joseph Murphy Ireland
Friendly Soul 4 Mr George Strawbridge John & Thady Gosden
Kalpana 4 Juddmonte Andrew Balding
Tamfana (GER) 4 Quantum Leap Racing VIII & Friends David Menuisier
Acapulco Bay (IRE) 3 Westerberg/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Amiloc 3 Mrs David Aykroyd Ralph Beckett
Bay City Roller (IRE) 3 Victorious Racing George Scott
Camille Pissarro (IRE) 3 Tabor/Smith/Mrs J Magnier/Brant Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Damysus 3 Wathnan Racing John & Thady Gosden
Delacroix (IRE) 3 Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Detain (IRE) 3 Juddmonte John & Thady Gosden
Expanded (IRE) 3 Coolmore/Westerberg/Mrs A. M. O'Brien Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Field of Gold (IRE) 3 Juddmonte John & Thady Gosden
Glittering Legend 3 Mr Boniface Ho Ka Kui James Fanshawe
Green Impact (IRE) 3 Marcstown Farms SC Mrs J. Harrington Ireland
Henri Matisse (IRE) 3 Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/Smith/Merriebelle Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Hotazhell 3 Silverton Hill Partnership Mrs J. Harrington Ireland
King of Cities (IRE) 3 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Richard Hannon
Mount Kilimanjaro (FR) 3 Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Nightwalker 3 Juddmonte John & Thady Gosden
Officer (IRE) 3 Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Pride of Arras (IRE) 3 Mrs David Aykroyd Ralph Beckett
Rashabar (IRE) 3 Manton Thoroughbreds IX Brian Meehan
Ruling Court (USA) 3 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
Sea Scout (IRE) 3 Mr Abdulla Al Mansoori Simon & Ed Crisford
Seraph Gabriel (IRE) 3 Marcstown Ltd Ralph Beckett
Square d'Alboni (FR) 3 The Obank Partnership Ralph Beckett
Stanhope Gardens (IRE) 3 Marcstown Ltd & Chelsea Thoroughbreds Ralph Beckett
Swagman (GER) 3 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Tennessee Stud (IRE) 3 Westerberg,Tabor,Magnier,Smith Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland
The Lion In Winter (IRE) 3 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Trinity College (IRE) 3 P Smith/Mrs Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Twain (IRE) 3 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Wimbledon Hawkeye 3 The Gredley Family James Owen
Desert Flower (IRE) 3 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
Exactly (IRE) 3 Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor Aidan O'Brien Ireland
Giselle (IRE) 3 Tabor/Smith/Magnier/Westerberg/Brant Aidan O'Brien Ireland
