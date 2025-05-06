Menu icon
Ruling Court (white cap) won the 2000 Guineas under William Buick
Bumper entry of 58 made for Coral-Eclipse at Sandown

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Tue May 06, 2025 · 1h ago

58 entries have been made for the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown on Saturday 5th July including Economics and Calandangan.

The race has a prize fund of £1million for the first time in 2025 and has attracted a healthy three-year-old entry that includes The Lion In Winter plus Betfred 2000 Guineas one-two Ruling Court and Field Of Gold.

The Coral-Eclipse was first run in 1886 and is Britain’s first major all-aged Group One of the season. It has previously been won by some of the sport’s greats including in recent years Sea The Stars, Golden Horn and Enable. As recently as last year, the Coral-Eclipse winner City Of Troy was named the world’s joint-best racehorse of 2024 in the Longines World's Best Racehorse Rankings.

Coral’s David Stevens said: “The Coral-Eclipse is one of the most prestigious Flat races in the calendar, and we are incredibly proud of our fifty-year association with the race, which makes it the longest-running Group race sponsorship in the world.

“The prize money increase to £1 million is another landmark moment for the race, and the stellar list of initial entries for this year’s renewal show it remains firmly at the forefront of the minds of leading owners, breeders and trainers across Europe."

Join the Sporting Life Racing Club - for FREE

Coral-Eclipse (Group 1) 1m 1f 209y

Almaqam 4 Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Ed Walker

Al Riffa (FR) 5 Al Riffa Syndicate Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland

Ancient Wisdom (FR) 4 Godolphin Charlie Appleby

Anmaat (IRE) 7 Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Owen Burrows

Calandagan (IRE) 4 Exors of the Late H.H. Aga Khan Francis-Henri Graffard France

Caviar Heights (IRE) 4 Rick & Kerry Smith William Haggas

Diego Velazquez (IRE) 4 Smith,Magnier,Tabor,Westerberg,Brant Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Economics 4 Isa Salman Al Khalifa William Haggas

Facteur Cheval (IRE) 6 Team Valor International LLC/Gary Barber J. Reynier France

Galen 4 B.Taylor/T.Fitzgerald/P.Redmond/B.Fowler Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland

Ghostwriter (IRE) 4 Mr J. C. Smith Clive Cox

Goliath (GER) 5 Resolute Bloodstock/Baron P. Von Ullmann Francis-Henri Graffard France

Los Angeles (IRE) 4 Westerberg/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Map of Stars 4 Wathnan Racing Francis-Henri Graffard France

Military Order (IRE) 5 Godolphin Charlie Appleby

Ombudsman (IRE) 4 Godolphin John & Thady Gosden

Royal Champion (IRE) 7 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum K. R. Burke

Royal Rhyme (IRE) 5 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum K. R. Burke

Sosie (IRE) 4 Wertheimer et Frere A. Fabre France

Sunway (FR) 4 Guy Pariente Holding & Qatar Racing Ltd David Menuisier

The Foxes (IRE) 5 King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding

White Birch 5 Mrs C. C. Regalado-Gonzalez John Joseph Murphy Ireland

Friendly Soul 4 Mr George Strawbridge John & Thady Gosden

Kalpana 4 Juddmonte Andrew Balding

Tamfana (GER) 4 Quantum Leap Racing VIII & Friends David Menuisier

Acapulco Bay (IRE) 3 Westerberg/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Amiloc 3 Mrs David Aykroyd Ralph Beckett

Bay City Roller (IRE) 3 Victorious Racing George Scott

Camille Pissarro (IRE) 3 Tabor/Smith/Mrs J Magnier/Brant Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Damysus 3 Wathnan Racing John & Thady Gosden

Delacroix (IRE) 3 Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Detain (IRE) 3 Juddmonte John & Thady Gosden

Expanded (IRE) 3 Coolmore/Westerberg/Mrs A. M. O'Brien Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Field of Gold (IRE) 3 Juddmonte John & Thady Gosden

Glittering Legend 3 Mr Boniface Ho Ka Kui James Fanshawe

Green Impact (IRE) 3 Marcstown Farms SC Mrs J. Harrington Ireland

Henri Matisse (IRE) 3 Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/Smith/Merriebelle Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Hotazhell 3 Silverton Hill Partnership Mrs J. Harrington Ireland

King of Cities (IRE) 3 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Richard Hannon

Mount Kilimanjaro (FR) 3 Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Nightwalker 3 Juddmonte John & Thady Gosden

Officer (IRE) 3 Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Pride of Arras (IRE) 3 Mrs David Aykroyd Ralph Beckett

Rashabar (IRE) 3 Manton Thoroughbreds IX Brian Meehan

Ruling Court (USA) 3 Godolphin Charlie Appleby

Sea Scout (IRE) 3 Mr Abdulla Al Mansoori Simon & Ed Crisford

Seraph Gabriel (IRE) 3 Marcstown Ltd Ralph Beckett

Square d'Alboni (FR) 3 The Obank Partnership Ralph Beckett

Stanhope Gardens (IRE) 3 Marcstown Ltd & Chelsea Thoroughbreds Ralph Beckett

Swagman (GER) 3 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Tennessee Stud (IRE) 3 Westerberg,Tabor,Magnier,Smith Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland

The Lion In Winter (IRE) 3 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Trinity College (IRE) 3 P Smith/Mrs Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Twain (IRE) 3 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Wimbledon Hawkeye 3 The Gredley Family James Owen

Desert Flower (IRE) 3 Godolphin Charlie Appleby

Exactly (IRE) 3 Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Giselle (IRE) 3 Tabor/Smith/Magnier/Westerberg/Brant Aidan O'Brien Ireland

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be

