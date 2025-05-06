Bumper entry of 58 made for Coral-Eclipse at Sandown

The race has a prize fund of £1million for the first time in 2025 and has attracted a healthy three-year-old entry that includes The Lion In Winter plus Betfred 2000 Guineas one-two Ruling Court and Field Of Gold.

The Coral-Eclipse was first run in 1886 and is Britain’s first major all-aged Group One of the season. It has previously been won by some of the sport’s greats including in recent years Sea The Stars, Golden Horn and Enable. As recently as last year, the Coral-Eclipse winner City Of Troy was named the world’s joint-best racehorse of 2024 in the Longines World's Best Racehorse Rankings.

Coral’s David Stevens said: “The Coral-Eclipse is one of the most prestigious Flat races in the calendar, and we are incredibly proud of our fifty-year association with the race, which makes it the longest-running Group race sponsorship in the world.

“The prize money increase to £1 million is another landmark moment for the race, and the stellar list of initial entries for this year’s renewal show it remains firmly at the forefront of the minds of leading owners, breeders and trainers across Europe."