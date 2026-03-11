Brown Advisory Novices' Chase result: Kitzbuhel beats Final Demand at Cheltenham - report and free video replay

Harry Cobden rode a Cheltenham Festival winner for Willie Mullins as 11/1 chance Kitzbuhel made every yard of the running in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase.

Live coverage of the Cheltenham Festival The grey Kitzbuhel was a Grade 1 scorer in Kempton's Kauto Star Novices' Chase over Christmas and despite falling in the Scilly Isles at Sandown when last seen in January, he came roaring back with a stirring effort, ultimately getting the better of Paul Townend-ridden stablemate Final Demand (7/2). Gary and Josh Moore's 25/1 outsider Salver came from a long way back to claim third, with Oscars Brother fourth at 18/1. The disappointment of the race was well-backed 9/4 favourite Romeo Coolio, who was pulled-up by Jack Kennedy on the second circuit after a series of jumping errors saw him drop back through the field. Kitzbuhel was sent straight to the front in the early stages and the pace held up well, Final Demand never too far off it and Koktail Divin and Western Fold also racing prominently. Koktail Divin briefly looked the winner's greatest threat on turning into the straight but his stamina appeared to ebb away late and Final Demand nipped around the inside to lay down his challenge. In the first-time tongue-tie, Townend's mount found plenty for pressure but Kitzbuhel was not for passing and had three-quarters of a length in hand at the line. Kitzbuhel was completing a double on the day from the first two races for Mullins, who also won the opening Turners Novices' Hurdle with King Rasko Grey. It was Mullins' fourth Cheltenham winner of the week following an opening day double courtesy of Lossiemouth and Kargese in the Champion Hurdle and Arkle respectively.

14:00 Cheltenham - Brown Advisory Novices' Chase result 1st Kitzbuhel 11/1 2nd Final Demand 7/2 3rd Salver 25/1

Winning rider Cobden told ITV Racing: “No Drama The End was my best chance this week and I had no luck, everywhere I went I got stopped and I was always too far back. “And then 40 minutes changes your life. “He [Kitzbuhel] is a phenomenal horse and I was delighted to be on board. He was brilliant, very brave, but was lugging right so I had to switch him a bit and make them come around me. “He was so brave everywhere, very tough, and delivered everytime I asked him." Winning trainer Willie Mullins said: “I’m delighted for Joe and Marie Donnelly who have had quite a disappointing season with the injuries suffered by State Man and Sir Gino. It’s nice to come here and win a Grade One for them. “Kitzbuhel was back to himself today. His previous run at Sandown he just wasn’t himself. He didn’t jump out or look himself in the parade ring either. Today he came back and Harry said he was in great form going down to the start, jumped out and did what he had to do. “It was what we saw at Kempton that he did today. But Kempton is right-handed flat, here is left-handed and undulating, that speaks volumes for the horse’s ability. “He looks the part for next year’s Gold Cup but one would have to seriously consider the King George with his form around there this year too. “Final Demand was back to himself. He just happened to meet one on the day but the future it looks rosy for him. He put those two bad runs behind him, whatever was wrong. Possibly it might just have been the real heavy ground even though he looks like a heavy ground chaser, he maybe prefers it a little drier.” Final Demand's owner Bryan Drew said: “I’m very pleased with the run, but not very pleased with the result. He was back to his old self. He jumped like a dream and travelled like a dream. “Paul let him have a blow at the top of the hill to try and get him up the hill and he has just not quite got to the leader. It was a fabulous run and there is lots to look forward with him. “People abandoned him, but he showed he was back to his old self as his jumping was fabulous and he battled. “I think he has got a bit to improve to be considered a Gold Cup horse. I don’t know how the winner will be considered, but he is only half-a-length behind him so they are in the same bracket. “I’m pleased the horse is back, but there will be more people disappointed than us after that race. I’m hoping we will run him at Punchestown as he likes the track there and he likes the ground at that time of season. Hopefully we will run him in the three mile Grade One there, but we will see how he comes out of this.”

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Romeo Coolio, said: “Jack said he was never happy. He said early they were maybe giving a good gallop so he gave him a slap down the shoulder, but he was never happy and he was never travelling. He gave him a slap at the top of the hill and then he just pulled him out of it. “He seemed okay, but we hadn’t done a lot with him since (the Dublin Racing Festival). It was just disappointing, but the horse was okay and that is the main thing. “Maybe just coming back here quickly after the DRF just took its toll. I would imagine that is his him done for the season, but we will get him home and see how he is. You know yourself that this is a tough place, but we will keep our head up and keep going.".

Josh Moore said of Salver: “He has run a blinder on that ground. He just needs it slow them down a bit as he is a slow horse that stays well. He could go up to open Grade One company on the right ground and we might look at the Betfair Chase next season.”