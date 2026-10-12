British Champions Day confirmations for Fillies & Mares, Sprint and Long Distance Cup

Kalpana heads a strong-looking field for the Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot on Champions Day this weekend.
Andrew Balding's star has won the past two editions of the Qatar Racing British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes and bids for a hat-trick on a star-studded card this weekend.
The Juddmonte-owned Kalpana could help Andrew Balding towards a first British trainers' championship in the £500,000 Group 1 contest, although the competition is strong with Francis-Henri Graffard confirming Sunly, who also represents Juddmonte.
Aidan O'Brien is Balding's closest pursuer in the trainers' title race and could field Minnie Hauk, Amelia Earhart and Sugar Island, while Joseph O'Brien's Irish Oaks winner Joanna Walsh looks to get back on track after being well held behind Kalpana in the Yorkshire Oaks last time out.
Jim Bolger's Sparan Nua filled the runner-up spot in the York Group 1 and could also reoppose, while there is further Irish representation through the Johnny Murtagh-trained Believed.
Ed Bethell's Yorkshire raider Coedana remains firmly in the mix at the five-day entry stage, with John & Thady Gosden having a couple of options in the shape of Danielle and Symbol Of Majesty. William Haggas runs three-year-old Lilt, with Inis Mor (David Menuisier) and Tattycoram (Ralph Beckett) others still in line for the 12-furlong contest.
O'Brien was forced to rule Jan Brueghel out of Saturday's Qatar Racing British Champions Long Distance Cup but could still be represented in the event by Scandinavia, Queenstown, Pierre Bonnard and Amelia Earhart.
George Scott's staying star Caballo De Mar has been confirmed, along with a back-to-form Gregory for the Gosdens.
Balding relies on Mount Atlas and Beckett looks set to saddle Amiloc. Daiquiri Bay, Opportunity, Quickthorn and Square Necker complete the potential line-up.
The antepost betting for the Qatar Racing British Champions Sprint Stakes is dominated by impressive Haydock Sprint Cup hero Almeraq, who was also successful at Royal Ascot in June. His trainer Haggas also has Binhareer and three-year-old Division to call upon in the six-furlong race, with title-seeking Balding expected to send out Marvelman.
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