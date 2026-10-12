British Champions Day confirmations for Fillies & Mares, Sprint and Long Distance Cup

Andrew Balding's star has won the past two editions of the Qatar Racing British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes and bids for a hat-trick on a star-studded card this weekend.

The Juddmonte-owned Kalpana could help Andrew Balding towards a first British trainers' championship in the £500,000 Group 1 contest, although the competition is strong with Francis-Henri Graffard confirming Sunly, who also represents Juddmonte.

Aidan O'Brien is Balding's closest pursuer in the trainers' title race and could field Minnie Hauk, Amelia Earhart and Sugar Island, while Joseph O'Brien's Irish Oaks winner Joanna Walsh looks to get back on track after being well held behind Kalpana in the Yorkshire Oaks last time out.

Jim Bolger's Sparan Nua filled the runner-up spot in the York Group 1 and could also reoppose, while there is further Irish representation through the Johnny Murtagh-trained Believed.

Ed Bethell's Yorkshire raider Coedana remains firmly in the mix at the five-day entry stage, with John & Thady Gosden having a couple of options in the shape of Danielle and Symbol Of Majesty. William Haggas runs three-year-old Lilt, with Inis Mor (David Menuisier) and Tattycoram (Ralph Beckett) others still in line for the 12-furlong contest.