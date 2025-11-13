Brighterdaysahead to skip Navan with chasing debut run put back

Gordon Elliott's star mare Brighterdaysahead needs more time and will not make her chasing debut at Navan this weekend as hoped.
The Gigginstown House Stud-owned six-year-old beat State Man in last year's Morgiana Hurdle 12 months ago before a scintillating 30-length success in the Neville Hotels Hurdle at Leopardstown over Christmas, but she ended her hurdling campaign with defeats in the Unibet Champion Hurdle and SBK EBF Mares Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham and Punchestown respectively.
Brighterdaysahead had entries over 2m1f and 2m4f at Navan this weekend but those beginners chase options will be missed and the next target will be Fairyhouse later in the month after she was reported to be "a bit tight" after a schooling session this week.
Elliott explained on Thursday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "We're just going to wait another week or two.
"We just missed a bit of work there, she was just a bit tight after schooling but she's fine and you'll probably see her... hopefully at Fairyhouse in two weeks' time all being well.
"We're just going to miss this weekend but it's nothing serious.
"She was bought to be a chaser and she looks a chaser. Her schooling had been very good. She was just a little bit tight, as can happen, so we'll give her all the time she needs."
When asked whether there was a slight temptation to remain over hurdles for the year, following yesterday's news that State Man has been ruled out for the season, Elliott replied: "No temptation, not even a thought."
Elliott also had a brief update on five-year-old mare Wodhooh, who has options at Fairyhouse and Ascot in the coming weeks.
He said: "She's probably going to have to improve on last year to even be considered in the Champion Hurdle. She could maybe head to the Hatton's Grace or for that hurdle in Ascot (Coral Hurdle). We'll learn more and go from there but at the moment I'd say it could be (going) out in trip rather than coming back.
"She's only a young filly and did nothing wrong last year, you could probably say her last run against Lossiemouth was her best run of the year and she looks a lot stronger, we're very happy with her."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.