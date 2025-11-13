Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Brighterdaysahead storms clear at Leopardstown

Brighterdaysahead to skip Navan with chasing debut run put back

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu November 13, 2025 · 2h ago

Gordon Elliott's star mare Brighterdaysahead needs more time and will not make her chasing debut at Navan this weekend as hoped.

The Gigginstown House Stud-owned six-year-old beat State Man in last year's Morgiana Hurdle 12 months ago before a scintillating 30-length success in the Neville Hotels Hurdle at Leopardstown over Christmas, but she ended her hurdling campaign with defeats in the Unibet Champion Hurdle and SBK EBF Mares Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham and Punchestown respectively.

Brighterdaysahead had entries over 2m1f and 2m4f at Navan this weekend but those beginners chase options will be missed and the next target will be Fairyhouse later in the month after she was reported to be "a bit tight" after a schooling session this week.

Elliott explained on Thursday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "We're just going to wait another week or two.

"We just missed a bit of work there, she was just a bit tight after schooling but she's fine and you'll probably see her... hopefully at Fairyhouse in two weeks' time all being well.

"We're just going to miss this weekend but it's nothing serious.

"She was bought to be a chaser and she looks a chaser. Her schooling had been very good. She was just a little bit tight, as can happen, so we'll give her all the time she needs."

When asked whether there was a slight temptation to remain over hurdles for the year, following yesterday's news that State Man has been ruled out for the season, Elliott replied: "No temptation, not even a thought."

Wodhooh wins at Doncaster
Wodhooh wins at Doncaster

Elliott also had a brief update on five-year-old mare Wodhooh, who has options at Fairyhouse and Ascot in the coming weeks.

He said: "She's probably going to have to improve on last year to even be considered in the Champion Hurdle. She could maybe head to the Hatton's Grace or for that hurdle in Ascot (Coral Hurdle). We'll learn more and go from there but at the moment I'd say it could be (going) out in trip rather than coming back.

"She's only a young filly and did nothing wrong last year, you could probably say her last run against Lossiemouth was her best run of the year and she looks a lot stronger, we're very happy with her."

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING