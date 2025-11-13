Brighterdaysahead to skip Navan with chasing debut run put back

The Gigginstown House Stud-owned six-year-old beat State Man in last year's Morgiana Hurdle 12 months ago before a scintillating 30-length success in the Neville Hotels Hurdle at Leopardstown over Christmas, but she ended her hurdling campaign with defeats in the Unibet Champion Hurdle and SBK EBF Mares Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham and Punchestown respectively.

Brighterdaysahead had entries over 2m1f and 2m4f at Navan this weekend but those beginners chase options will be missed and the next target will be Fairyhouse later in the month after she was reported to be "a bit tight" after a schooling session this week.

Elliott explained on Thursday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "We're just going to wait another week or two.

"We just missed a bit of work there, she was just a bit tight after schooling but she's fine and you'll probably see her... hopefully at Fairyhouse in two weeks' time all being well.

"We're just going to miss this weekend but it's nothing serious.

"She was bought to be a chaser and she looks a chaser. Her schooling had been very good. She was just a little bit tight, as can happen, so we'll give her all the time she needs."

When asked whether there was a slight temptation to remain over hurdles for the year, following yesterday's news that State Man has been ruled out for the season, Elliott replied: "No temptation, not even a thought."