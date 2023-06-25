Breeders’ Cup the ultimate goal for Valiant Force

Adrian Murray is targeting further big-race success having got on the Royal Ascot scoreboard with Valiant Force in the Norfolk Stakes.

The Irish handler saddled only three runners at the Royal meeting and as well as Valiant Force’s shock 150/1 Norfolk triumph, Murray also saw Bucanero Fuerte run with real credit in the opening day’s Coventry Stakes to finish third. Both two-year-olds are owned by Amo Racing and are now set to be campaigned at the highest level, with the Breeders’ Cup highlighted as the long-term aim for Valiant Force having provided Kia Joorabchian’s racing operation with their long-awaited first winner at the summer’s big meeting. “I couldn’t believe he was 150/1,” said Murray. “I was drawing a line completely through his last run as he ran no race at all that day and with his form with His Majesty before that, I felt he had a right chance. “He’s probably going to be aimed at the Breeders’ Cup now in November. He will more than likely run before then but having talked to the owner he is keen to go there, so that will be our big target for him. “He’s a horse with a lot of speed, so I would say we will stick to five furlongs for the time being.”

