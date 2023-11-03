Check out Man On The Spot's race-by-race guide and best bets for Friday's action at Santa Anita.

A blistering pace looks assured and may well be set by the Molecomb and Flying Childers winner BIG EVS. Mick Appeby’s charge has his favoured fast ground for the first time since winning the Windsor Castle at Ascot back in June and has a decent draw. Crimson Advocate races for the first time since winning the Queen Mary at Ascot while stablemate No Nay Mets was beaten by Valiant Force when the latter landed the Norfolk Stakes at the same track. Frankie gets the leg-up on Starlust, who drops down in trip along with Cherry Blossom and Givemethebeatboys with the progressive Group 3 winner Tiger Belle preferred of the Irish sprinters. Listed winner Committee Of One beat Amidst Waves and Shards at Keeneland but is drawn wide around this turn along with Slider. 9.40 NetJets Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies

The unbeaten TAMARA looks set to start a strong favourite as she recorded a superior speed figure when landing a Grade 1 at Del Mar. She’s been trained at this track since that victory and looks the one to beat. Candied is another unbeaten Grade 1 winner at Keeneland and is preferred of the Todd Pletcher trio. She beat the earlier Spinaway winner Brightwork on that occasion while Just F Y I won at the highest level when successful in the Frizette at Belmont and Chatalas beat Scalable in a Grade 2 prep-race here last month.

Taking The Reins - a BRAND NEW Sporting Life podcast in association with the PJA.

Aidan O’Brien sent out last year’s winner but Group 3 winner Content faces a tougher task in this. Compatriot Porta Fortuna landed the Cheveley Park over 6f at Newmarket and steps up in trip along with Carla's Way, who won the Rockfel over 7f in September and is still improving. But SHE FEELS PRETTY showed a devastating turn of foot when returning the impressive winner of a Grade 1 over today’s trip at Woodbine on only her second start and there looks plenty more to come from her. Chad Brown has won this a record five times and Hard To Justify beat Life's An Audible and Gala Brand at Belmont while Buchu is another progressive filly expected to go well. 11.00 FanDuel Breeders' Cup Juvenile An open renewal with Locked representing last year’s winning trainer having beaten the The Wine Steward less than a length in a Grade 1 at Keeneland. Muth had the measure of the Wine Me Up when landing a Grade 1 over track and trip but had earlier been beaten by subsequent Del Mar Futurity winner Prince Of Monaco. TIMBERLAKE disappointed at Saratoga in September but the blinkers were removed for the Grade 1 Champagne Stakes at Belmont last month and he duly inflicted an impressive four-length defeat on General Partner. This slightly longer trip won’t be a problem and Brad Cox’ colt may prove the one to side with. 11.40 Prevagen Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Aidan O’Brien has won this five times including last year and runs three. Ryan Moore partners Middle Park third River Tiber which suggests confidence in the latter’s ability to stay this extra distance but a chance is taken on stablemate UNQUESTIONABLE. Another stepping up in trip, he posted his best effort so far when second in a Group 1 over 7f at Longchamp last time and Frankie takes over the reins. Listed winner Mountain Bear completes the Ballydoyle trio while Endlessly is unbeaten in three starts on the West Coast including a Grade 3 trial race here last time. Belmont winner Agate Road is still improving while Carson's Run beat My Boy Prince in a Grade 1 at Woodbine but has an outside draw to contend with.

Most of these will be looking to get their own way in front including Zozos, who beat Stage Raider at Churchill Downs last time, while National Treasure fought back once headed to land the Preakness back in May. Charge It drops down in trip for this but found CODY’S WISH too good in the Grade 1 Metropolitan at Belmont the last time he raced over a mile. The latter bids to repeat last year’s victory in this and Bill Mott’s Godolphin charge has leading claims of doing so as the race will be run to suit. Skippylongstocking made all in a Grade 2 at Charles Town but this is much tougher while Shirl's Bee has even more to find at this level. 7.10 Maker's Mark Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf

Aidan O’Brien bids to repeat last year’s success in this and sends over Warm Heart, a dual Group 1 winner over 1m4f though she’s won over this shorter trip in the past. A five-time Group 1 winner over a mile, INSPIRAL should have no problem with this longer distance as the race starts on a downhill chute leading to the main Turf track. She’s looked better than ever notching-up a recent double and gets the vote. Lumiere Rock finished in front of State Occasion when placed in last month’s Prix de l’Opera but With The Moonlight has found both Fev Rover and In Italian too good already this year and the latter pair look best of the home challenge. 7.50 PNC Bank Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint

Goodnight Olive won this at Keeneland last year and another bold bid is expected if breaking well from her inside draw. But SOCIETY was right back to her best when routing the opposition in a couple of lower grade contests and Steve Asmussen’s filly could take some catching if allowed to settle on the lead. Matareya has a bit to find with the above pair but Yuugiri arrives in top form though steps back up in trip. Kirstenbosch beat both Clearly Unhinged and Eda in a Grade 3 contest here in September and the progressive Three Witches is upped in class. 8.30 FanDuel Breeders' Cup Mile

Charlie Appleby has sent out the last two winners of this contest but Master Of The Seas has an outside draw to contend with. Mawj is another Godolphin runner with a chance as the 1000 Guineas winner returned to action with a Grade 1 victory at Keeneland and will be looking to take the lead. The French filly Kelina won a Group 1 race on easy ground over 7f at Longchamp while Songline is a winner at the highest level back home in Japan. Casa Creed has failed to place in three previous attempts at the Breeders’ Cup but Gina Romantica has more scope while SHIRL’S SPEIGHT used the Woodbine Mile as a prep-race as he did last year before finishing an unlucky runner-up in this. He failed to get a clear run on that occasion and could be in the mix once again at a big price. 9.10 Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff

Adare Manor is the leading filly on the West Coast having won all five starts this year including a Grade 1 contest. But IDIOMATIC is progressing at a rate of knots having won her last four outings including a couple at the highest level and the Curlin filly looks set to make a bold bid from the front. Stablemate Wet Paint was beaten by Randomized at Saratoga and the latter is preferred to stable companion Search Results while Clairiere is a dual Grade 1 winner and much better than her latest effort suggests. Pretty Mischievous won the Kentucky Oaks in May and went on to land a hat-trick of Grade 1 wins. 9.50 Longines Breeders' Cup Turf

Derby winner Auguste Rodin’s propensity for throwing in the odd bad run is a worry though he’s beaten King Of Steel on a couple of occasions. The latter subsequently won the Champion Stakes at Newmarket a fortnight ago, a race Mostahdaf missed on account of soft ground. The Gosdens’ colt landed a couple of Group 1 races over 1m2f before that while the ONESTO ran a big race to finish third in the Arc at Longchamp last time. That contest has proven a good trial for this over the years and Fabrice Chappet’s colt was unlucky not to finish closer in last year’s Japan Cup, his only previous start on fast ground. Up To The Mark is the leading Turf horse in the U.S. at the moment having rattled-up a hat-trick of Grade 1 victories and is preferred to last year’s third War Like Goddess. 10.40 Longines Breeders' Cup Classic

Frankie picks-up a ride in the Classic on Zandon but Chad Brown’s charge was no match for White Abarrio in the Grade 1 Whitney at Saratoga and the latter has been working well here since. Bob Baffert has won this four times with progressive three-year-olds and ARABIAN KNIGHT fits the bill. The winner of the Pacific Classic at Del Mar was having only his fourth start on that occasion and has enough speed to overcome a wide draw. He may get taken on for the lead by another Grade 1 winner in Saudi Crown, who beat Dreamlike in the Pennsylvania Derby, though the latter’s stablemate Bright Future took a big step forward when beating Proxy by a nose in the Jockey Club Gold Cup at Saratoga. Dubai World Cup winner Ushba Tesoro is preferred to compatriot Derma Sotogake. 11.25 Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint

Nunthorpe winner Live In The Dream beat Aesop's Fables at York and ran a fine trial for this at Keeneland when only giving way in the closing stages in a race won by Arzak. Caravel won last year’s renewal and beat Big Invasion in a Grade 1 sprint at Belmont in June while Nobals just got the better of MOTORIOUS at Churchill Downs back in May. But the latter has scored back in California subsequently and Phil D’Amato’s closer will be looking to take advantage of a furious pace. Gear Jockey arrives fresh form a Grade 2 success but it’s difficult to gauge the merits of Jasper Krone’s victories in Japan. 12.00 Qatar Racing Breeders' Cup Sprint