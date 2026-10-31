Breeders' Cup Live: Trackside updates and results from Keeneland

Our Trackside Live team with the latest from Keeneland on day two of the 2026 Breeders' Cup.
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Prevagen Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint (Grade 1)
17:48 Keeneland
Time To Dazzle - one of the Americans who has caught the eye in trackwork, lean and athletic filly with plenty of personality. Oisin Murphy rides.
Starlust - Big, deep girthed horse who is neighing as he comes in the paddock. Settled and looks well.
Miss Yechance - getting mentions from the crowd about how small she is. Tiny filly. Presenting the same as last few times; lean.
Bacio - looked like a bull against our sprinters at York and is a different type back in America - slender. Defined and well but preferred at Ascot and York.
Shisospicy - has come forward from when sighted last year, grown into her frame. Others jump out more, though.
Cy Fair - lacks the presence you'd like to see in a top sprinter, caught the eye more when winning at the BC last year.
Comanche Brave - has been impressing in trackwork with his straightforward attitude. A horse who has improved through the season and filled out physically. He’s so relaxed, he’s practically horizontal in the paddock but that attitude should serve him well.
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