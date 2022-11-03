We round up some of the key quotes from connections ahead of Future Stars Friday at the Breeders' Cup.

Karl Burke feels Dramatised is returning to the boil at just the right time ahead of her bid for Breeders’ Cup glory at Keeneland on Friday. The Showcasing filly justified her trainer’s confidence with a sparkling debut at Newmarket in the spring and doubled her tally in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot in June. The wheels came off slightly at York in August when seemingly failing to see out the six furlongs of the Lowther Stakes – and Burke admits she subsequently went backwards in her home work. But having touched down in Kentucky late on Wednesday and had chance to assess his star juvenile’s well-being on Thursday morning, the Spigot Lodge handler is quietly confident she is back to her best ahead of the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint.

“I’m very pleased with her, she seems to have travelled and taken it as well as we could have hoped really,” said Burke. “We know she’s a bit of an edgy filly, but she’s really enjoyed it and is being very sensible at the same time. She’s in good form. She’s had a light campaign and is coming in nice and fresh. If anything she looks to have grown a little bit since the Lowther. We’re very happy with her. “I’ll be honest, it’s only in the last month really that she’s started to come back to herself and shown us the right signs. She worked very well round Southwell when we took her to gallop round a bend there – Danny Tudhope was delighted with her. Unfortunately Danny can’t do the weight on Friday, but we have a good deputy in Ryan Moore.”

Having travelled halfway across the globe, one of Dramatised’s chief rivals is actually a fellow North Yorkshire raider in Richard Fahey’s The Platinum Queen. The Musley Bank handler is pleased with his Prix de l’Abbaye heroine’s condition, but his enthusiasm is tempered by the fact she is drawn widest of all in stall 12. He said: “I’m comfortable with her and she’s where she wants to be except the draw is far from ideal. It makes it difficult to tell Hollie (Doyle) what to do and I will leave it with her to see how she breaks. It’s a race where I won’t be giving instructions.” British hopes are also carried by Richard Hannon’s Persian Force, the mount of Frankie Dettori, the Alice Haynes-trained Lady Hollywood and Charlie Appleby’s Middle Park Stakes fourth Mischief Magic. “Mischief Magic ran a solid enough race in the Middle Park. I wasn’t expecting too much from him, but it was enough to book himself a slot here and I won’t mind it if he misses a beat at the start because with him I think the rougher the race is the more he will enjoy it,” said Appleby.