Breeders' Cup 2026: Trackside updates and results from Keeneland

Our Trackside Live team reported from Keeneland on day two of the 2026 Breeders' Cup.
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Longines Breeders' Cup Classic (Grade 1)
22:16 Keeneland
RESULT
- SOVEREIGNTY 2/1
- The Puma 16/1
- Knightsbridge 4/1
Longines Breeders' Cup Turf (Grade 1)
21:36 Keeneland
RESULT
- BENVENUTO CELLINI 3/1 f
- Map Of Stars 25/1
- Diamond Necklace 4/1
Winning trainer Aidan O'Brien said: "Ryan gave him a brilliant ride. We always felt he was a horse for this race."
Trackside pre-race updates
Diamond Necklace - athletic filly, walks well, in fair order without knocking your eye out
Hotazhell - starting to go in the coat and sweating lightly, others catch the eye more
Bay City Roller - neat and well balanced, looks better than he did on Champions Day, notable
Burnham Square - interesting American contender, big and strong, catches the eye
El Cordobes - narrow and slim, sweating lightly, others appeal more
Tiffany - lengthy filly and always presents workmanlike rather than pleasing the eye, fit
Benvenuto Cellini - not catching the eye, hasn’t got the same shine to his coat or presence that he did earlier in the season
Johanna Walsh - angular filly, almost presenting quite light, doesn’t appeal
Map Of Stars - fussing in the paddock and being a little tricky at times, concern
Minaret Station - no forlorn hope in here, narrow and slender but has presence
TRACKSIDE VERDICT: Burnham Square and Bay City Roller the best pair here.
Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff (Grade 1)
20:58 Keeneland
RESULT
- NITROGEN evens f
- Fully Subscribed 6/4
FanDuel Breeders' Cup Mile Presented by PDJF (Grade 1)
20:20 Keeneland
RESULT
- DETERMINISTIC 13/2
- Notable Speech 8/11f
- Lake Forest 13/2
Trackside pre-race updates
Lake Forest - lacks appeal, can be plain but doesn’t stand out amongst these.
Puerto Rico - a bit of a surprise package, shine to coat, looks in great order.
True Love - has been catching the eye in trackwork during the week and appeals here; big strong filly and looks far better than the other fillies in the string.
Notable Speech - clearly been brought to the Breeders' Cup in prime condition, high level of definition and very little to fault.
Qirat - had probably caught the eye more during the work mornings than he does on race day; lacks the presence of other contenders.
TRACKSIDE VERDICT: Notable Speech and True Love easily the best pair here; True Love identified alongside Haffner as the best of the AOB string this week.
Cygames Breeders' Cup Sprint (Grade 1)
19:42 Keeneland
RESULT
- T O ELVIS 9/4
- Englishman 10/11f
- Liam Smith 16/1
Makers Mark Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf (Grade 1)
19:04 Keeneland
RESULT
- KATHYNMARISSA 13/2
- Gimme A Nother 12/1
- Jancis 16/1
Trackside pre-race updates
Red Letter - in good order but is quite toey in the paddock, needs to settle.
Blue Bolt - big, strong filly. Not the most ‘beautiful’ but has always impressed with her physical presence. Has got warm.
Kathynmarissa - really taken with this filly, walks well but has a physical presence.
Precise - small and lean, doesn’t stand out in the same way earlier in the season, lacks appeal.
Jancis - has got visibly warm, which is typical paddock behaviour for her. In fair order.
Gimme A Nother - has got very warm and her coat has started to go, concern.
Expensive Queen - could be an eye catching each way option given her appearance. Angular filly with a good attitude.
Update: Precise has become a little tetchy in the paddock, unusual for her.
TRACKSIDE VERDICT: Easy choice here from a paddock perspective: Kathynmissa against the Europeans. Let’s hope I’m wrong.
Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile (Grade 1)
18:26 Keeneland
RESULT
- FURTHER ADO 5/4
- Owen Almighty 10/1
- Full Serano 8/1
Prevagen Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint (Grade 1)
17:48 Keeneland
RESULT
- BACIO 2/1
- Cy Fair 10/1
- Starlust 16/1
Winning trainer Wesley Ward: "We have the fastest horse in the world."
Trackside pre-race updates
Time To Dazzle - one of the Americans who has caught the eye in trackwork, lean and athletic filly with plenty of personality. Oisin Murphy rides.
Starlust - Big, deep girthed horse who is neighing as he comes in the paddock. Settled and looks well.
Miss Yechance - getting mentions from the crowd about how small she is. Tiny filly. Presenting the same as last few times; lean.
Bacio - looked like a bull against our sprinters at York and is a different type back in America - slender. Defined and well but preferred at Ascot and York.
Shisospicy - has come forward from when sighted last year, grown into her frame. Others jump out more, though.
Cy Fair - lacks the presence you'd like to see in a top sprinter, caught the eye more when winning at the BC last year.
Comanche Brave - has been impressing in trackwork with his straightforward attitude. A horse who has improved through the season and filled out physically. He’s so relaxed, he’s practically horizontal in the paddock but that attitude should serve him well.
TRACKSIDE VERDICT: Comanche Brave gets the nod here, less taken with Bacio than anticipated. Starlust looks like a fair each way bet, he’s in great order with himself.
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