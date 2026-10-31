Bacio was brilliant in the Turf Sprint
Bacio was brilliant in the Turf Sprint

Breeders' Cup 2026: Trackside updates and results from Keeneland

Horse Racing
Sat October 31, 2026 · 1h ago

Our Trackside Live team reported from Keeneland on day two of the 2026 Breeders' Cup.

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All times GMT

Longines Breeders' Cup Classic (Grade 1)

22:16 Keeneland

RESULT

  1. SOVEREIGNTY 2/1
  2. The Puma 16/1
  3. Knightsbridge 4/1

Longines Breeders' Cup Turf (Grade 1)

21:36 Keeneland

RESULT

  1. BENVENUTO CELLINI 3/1 f
  2. Map Of Stars 25/1
  3. Diamond Necklace 4/1

Winning trainer Aidan O'Brien said: "Ryan gave him a brilliant ride. We always felt he was a horse for this race."

Trackside pre-race updates

Diamond Necklace - athletic filly, walks well, in fair order without knocking your eye out

Hotazhell - starting to go in the coat and sweating lightly, others catch the eye more

Bay City Roller - neat and well balanced, looks better than he did on Champions Day, notable

Burnham Square - interesting American contender, big and strong, catches the eye

El Cordobes - narrow and slim, sweating lightly, others appeal more

Tiffany - lengthy filly and always presents workmanlike rather than pleasing the eye, fit

Benvenuto Cellini - not catching the eye, hasn’t got the same shine to his coat or presence that he did earlier in the season

Johanna Walsh - angular filly, almost presenting quite light, doesn’t appeal

Map Of Stars - fussing in the paddock and being a little tricky at times, concern

Minaret Station - no forlorn hope in here, narrow and slender but has presence

TRACKSIDE VERDICT: Burnham Square and Bay City Roller the best pair here.

Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff (Grade 1)

20:58 Keeneland

RESULT

  1. NITROGEN evens f
  2. Fully Subscribed 6/4

FanDuel Breeders' Cup Mile Presented by PDJF (Grade 1)

20:20 Keeneland

RESULT

  1. DETERMINISTIC 13/2
  2. Notable Speech 8/11f
  3. Lake Forest 13/2

Trackside pre-race updates

Lake Forest - lacks appeal, can be plain but doesn’t stand out amongst these.

Puerto Rico - a bit of a surprise package, shine to coat, looks in great order.

True Love - has been catching the eye in trackwork during the week and appeals here; big strong filly and looks far better than the other fillies in the string.

Notable Speech - clearly been brought to the Breeders' Cup in prime condition, high level of definition and very little to fault.

Qirat - had probably caught the eye more during the work mornings than he does on race day; lacks the presence of other contenders.

TRACKSIDE VERDICT: Notable Speech and True Love easily the best pair here; True Love identified alongside Haffner as the best of the AOB string this week.

Cygames Breeders' Cup Sprint (Grade 1)

19:42 Keeneland

RESULT

  1. T O ELVIS 9/4
  2. Englishman 10/11f
  3. Liam Smith 16/1

Makers Mark Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf (Grade 1)

19:04 Keeneland

RESULT

  1. KATHYNMARISSA 13/2
  2. Gimme A Nother 12/1
  3. Jancis 16/1

Trackside pre-race updates

Red Letter - in good order but is quite toey in the paddock, needs to settle.

Blue Bolt - big, strong filly. Not the most ‘beautiful’ but has always impressed with her physical presence. Has got warm.

Kathynmarissa - really taken with this filly, walks well but has a physical presence.

Precise - small and lean, doesn’t stand out in the same way earlier in the season, lacks appeal.

Jancis - has got visibly warm, which is typical paddock behaviour for her. In fair order.

Gimme A Nother - has got very warm and her coat has started to go, concern.

Expensive Queen - could be an eye catching each way option given her appearance. Angular filly with a good attitude.

Update: Precise has become a little tetchy in the paddock, unusual for her.

TRACKSIDE VERDICT: Easy choice here from a paddock perspective: Kathynmissa against the Europeans. Let’s hope I’m wrong.

Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile (Grade 1)

18:26 Keeneland

RESULT

  1. FURTHER ADO 5/4
  2. Owen Almighty 10/1
  3. Full Serano 8/1

Prevagen Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint (Grade 1)

17:48 Keeneland

RESULT

  1. BACIO 2/1
  2. Cy Fair 10/1
  3. Starlust 16/1

Winning trainer Wesley Ward: "We have the fastest horse in the world."

Trackside pre-race updates

Time To Dazzle - one of the Americans who has caught the eye in trackwork, lean and athletic filly with plenty of personality. Oisin Murphy rides.

Starlust - Big, deep girthed horse who is neighing as he comes in the paddock. Settled and looks well.

Miss Yechance - getting mentions from the crowd about how small she is. Tiny filly. Presenting the same as last few times; lean.

Bacio - looked like a bull against our sprinters at York and is a different type back in America - slender. Defined and well but preferred at Ascot and York.

Shisospicy - has come forward from when sighted last year, grown into her frame. Others jump out more, though.

Cy Fair - lacks the presence you'd like to see in a top sprinter, caught the eye more when winning at the BC last year.

Comanche Brave - has been impressing in trackwork with his straightforward attitude. A horse who has improved through the season and filled out physically. He’s so relaxed, he’s practically horizontal in the paddock but that attitude should serve him well.

TRACKSIDE VERDICT: Comanche Brave gets the nod here, less taken with Bacio than anticipated. Starlust looks like a fair each way bet, he’s in great order with himself.

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