Breeders' Cup 2026: Trackside updates and results from Keeneland

Our Trackside Live team reported from Keeneland on day two of the 2026 Breeders' Cup.

Longines Breeders' Cup Classic (Grade 1) 22:16 Keeneland RESULT SOVEREIGNTY 2/1 The Puma 16/1 Knightsbridge 4/1

Longines Breeders' Cup Turf (Grade 1) 21:36 Keeneland RESULT BENVENUTO CELLINI 3/1 f Map Of Stars 25/1 Diamond Necklace 4/1 Winning trainer Aidan O'Brien said: "Ryan gave him a brilliant ride. We always felt he was a horse for this race."

Trackside pre-race updates Diamond Necklace - athletic filly, walks well, in fair order without knocking your eye out Hotazhell - starting to go in the coat and sweating lightly, others catch the eye more Bay City Roller - neat and well balanced, looks better than he did on Champions Day, notable Burnham Square - interesting American contender, big and strong, catches the eye El Cordobes - narrow and slim, sweating lightly, others appeal more Tiffany - lengthy filly and always presents workmanlike rather than pleasing the eye, fit Benvenuto Cellini - not catching the eye, hasn’t got the same shine to his coat or presence that he did earlier in the season Johanna Walsh - angular filly, almost presenting quite light, doesn’t appeal Map Of Stars - fussing in the paddock and being a little tricky at times, concern Minaret Station - no forlorn hope in here, narrow and slender but has presence TRACKSIDE VERDICT: Burnham Square and Bay City Roller the best pair here.

Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff (Grade 1) 20:58 Keeneland RESULT NITROGEN evens f Fully Subscribed 6/4

FanDuel Breeders' Cup Mile Presented by PDJF (Grade 1) 20:20 Keeneland RESULT DETERMINISTIC 13/2 Notable Speech 8/11f Lake Forest 13/2

Trackside pre-race updates Lake Forest - lacks appeal, can be plain but doesn’t stand out amongst these. Puerto Rico - a bit of a surprise package, shine to coat, looks in great order. True Love - has been catching the eye in trackwork during the week and appeals here; big strong filly and looks far better than the other fillies in the string. Notable Speech - clearly been brought to the Breeders' Cup in prime condition, high level of definition and very little to fault. Qirat - had probably caught the eye more during the work mornings than he does on race day; lacks the presence of other contenders. TRACKSIDE VERDICT: Notable Speech and True Love easily the best pair here; True Love identified alongside Haffner as the best of the AOB string this week.

Cygames Breeders' Cup Sprint (Grade 1) 19:42 Keeneland RESULT T O ELVIS 9/4 Englishman 10/11f Liam Smith 16/1

Makers Mark Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf (Grade 1) 19:04 Keeneland RESULT KATHYNMARISSA 13/2 Gimme A Nother 12/1 Jancis 16/1

Trackside pre-race updates Red Letter - in good order but is quite toey in the paddock, needs to settle. Blue Bolt - big, strong filly. Not the most ‘beautiful’ but has always impressed with her physical presence. Has got warm. Kathynmarissa - really taken with this filly, walks well but has a physical presence. Precise - small and lean, doesn’t stand out in the same way earlier in the season, lacks appeal. Jancis - has got visibly warm, which is typical paddock behaviour for her. In fair order. Gimme A Nother - has got very warm and her coat has started to go, concern. Expensive Queen - could be an eye catching each way option given her appearance. Angular filly with a good attitude. Update: Precise has become a little tetchy in the paddock, unusual for her. TRACKSIDE VERDICT: Easy choice here from a paddock perspective: Kathynmissa against the Europeans. Let’s hope I’m wrong.

Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile (Grade 1) 18:26 Keeneland RESULT FURTHER ADO 5/4 Owen Almighty 10/1 Full Serano 8/1

Prevagen Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint (Grade 1) 17:48 Keeneland RESULT BACIO 2/1 Cy Fair 10/1 Starlust 16/1 Winning trainer Wesley Ward: "We have the fastest horse in the world."