Vicki Gibbins is out at Del Mar and meets human and equine stars trackside as the Breeders' Cup draws ever nearer.

“You’re an embarrassment to the nation,” comments one of our UK photographers, as I turn into a fan-girl ball of ecstasy upon meeting Barbara Livingston. Six-time Eclipse Award winning photographer, Barbara Livingston is a living legend and everything I wanted her to be. She has captured historic action at every Breeders’ Cup, bar two, since it’s inauguration in 1984 and once recovered from my outburst of adoration, is happy to be quizzed on all things Euro. “How can you not love Rebel’s Romance?” Livingston exclaims. “He goes by, and we’re in awe. You almost forget to shoot, because you’re so busy wanting to watch, what I would consider, perfection. “We’re so lucky that he seems to love it, he’s willing to do this everywhere and anywhere.”

Me: Not looking lost in the Del Mar barns

The same feelings are echoed by William Buick, who refuses to be baited by Matt Chapman’s attempts to suggest the gelding falls beneath Group 1 class in the UK. “I don’t think he’s just good in America, his CV is international,” says Buick. “Rebel’s Romance hasn’t had the chance to prove himself in England. The King George was a complete mess; he never got a chance to land a blow. He sets a very high standard. “At a track like Del Mar, the draw, the trip, the ground: you’re always going to be happy.” Rebel’s Romance is an old hand at this Breeders’ Cup lark, unlike James Owens’ Wimbledon Hawkeye. The colt is undergoing a boy-to-man transformation, suffering agonising defeats at Group level in the UK, before a landmark victory in the Nashville Derby at Kentucky Downs with a certain Frankie Dettori on board. Dettori avoided the European press yesterday, with a parting ‘you’ll have plenty to write about tomorrow’ – a sentiment which proved true as the globally renowned jockey announced his retirement (again), four hours later. He continues to evade the waiting huddle but is reportedly enjoying a breakfast somewhere in the grandstand. It’s a far cry from the blueberry muffin that I had to pry from the jaws of an optimistic pony this morning. “I’m thrilled with Wimbledon Hawkeye,” says Owen. “He's been getting stronger all season: a very agile and athletic horse who should handle the tight nature of the course. “We have the right man on board, so it would be a lovely fairytale, wouldn’t it?”

The optimistic muffin stealer (horse, not man)