Vicki Gibbins is out at Del Mar and meets more of the European team trackside - and another goat.

There is an epidemic on the back straight and I’m not talking about Sovereignty’s spiked temperature. Another goat has appeared, an altogether prettier and more delicate model than Brownie, but a goat all the same. It definitely wasn’t here yesterday, but maybe I’m more jet lagged than I thought. The Euros have descended in force, and we catch our first sighting of Andrew Balding and Ralph Beckett, who both field a small but select team. Balding’s trio of See The Fire, Jonquil and Pacific Mission are first to hit the track for a leg-stretch. “Pacific Mission was having a little blow – she looked good, a little green round the bends as it’s all a bit new to her. The other two had a little canter, they were fine,” said Balding. “See The Fire has never done a trip like this; it’s fairly new to her. Jonquil has done Keeneland, France – he’s fairly seasoned for his age. “We were hopeful, but the draws have made it tough for all of them. For Sea The Fire in stall fourteen [in the Filly & Mare Turf], she’s going to need a genius ride to overcome that.”

Ralph Beckett has not been immune to the dreaded post-position draw either. Surprise Group 1 Sussex Stakes winner Qirat will need to produce the start of his life to overcome stall 13 in the Breeders’ Cup Mile. “I think he’ll have to break well,” said Beckett. “The set-up, the turning nature of the track, is perfect for him, but the draw isn’t.” Francis-Henri Graffard may not have draw problems, but he has his own concerns ahead of Goliath’s run in the Breeders’ Cup Turf. “I hope they let him run, he’s going to the vet now,” said Graffard. The five-year-old gelding has stringhalt, a neuro-muscular condition which causes the hind leg to lift in an exaggerated motion – noticeable at the walk and trot. It’s the reason that the Breeders’ Cup invite European veterinarians to assist at the Championships, who are familiar with the horses on display and can advise accordingly. James Given, director of welfare at the BHA, is on hand to offer insight: “If a horse doesn’t have a symmetrical gait, that’s a concern to the home vets. Anything that can help them to understand why the horse may be like that, and not at greater risk of injury, will help enable the horse to run. We’re here to help the horseman, and the vets. “From our perspective, it’s a great opportunity to continue our own education and take things back so we can do better in the UK.”

Khaadem ridden by Oisin Murphy

I call in for a cuddle with Charlie Hills’ Khaadem on my way back to the press room, who is loving his adopted American status. Having shipped in from Keeneland after his win in the Grade 2 Woodford Stakes, the gelding is not included in European quarantine segregation and takes his place on the US stable lines with work rider and devoted groom Tori Knight. Find quirky in the dictionary and there’s a picture of Khaadem. Having popped out for an easy canter, he stopped dead in the middle of the track and gawped open-mouthed at the hustle and bustle of Del Mar – the exact same trick I’d watched him pull twenty-four hours earlier. A victory in the Turf Sprint would put him in the history books as the joint-oldest horse to win at the Breeders’ Cup. “He has adapted to American life; he loves his routine. He still has his little quirks!” laughs Knight. “He likes things to go his own way. He likes the sunshine; he likes the crowds: so we’re hoping that Saturday will tick plenty of his boxes! “That’s the best thing about him, he enjoys an audience – the bigger, the better.” Are we allowed to hype up the Breeders’ Cup crowd with a ‘Khaadem, Khaadem, Khaadem’ style chant? Given the draw debacle, I’m willing to try anything.