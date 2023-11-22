Bravemansgame odds-on favourite for Betfair Chase at Haydock

Since then trainer Paul Nicholls - who had initially hinted that last year's Gold Cup runner-up would wait for a crack at defending his King George VI Chase crown at Kempton on Boxing Day following a comeback second in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wethery - has confirmed it is the intention to go to Haydock for a race the Ditcheat yard has worn a record six times, while Nicky Henderson stated Shishkin would go for the 1965 Ascot Chase instead.

News emerged on Monday that Daryl Jacob was in line for the Haydock ride on board the Bryan Drew-owned Bravemansgame, with stable jockey Harry Cobden required for a full book of rides on the valuable card at Ascot on the same day, and punters have voted with their cash, promoting the Nicholls horse to clear favourite ahead of reigning champ Protektorat, who is set to make his seasonal debut in the race and can now be backed at 7/4.

Paddy Power went 4/6 from even money on Wednesday having been 5/1 about Bravemansgame on Monday, and spokesperson Paul Binfield said: “We just felt that at this stage with no real precipitation due, Bravemansgame will definitely be exhibiting his talents at Haydock and deserves to be the price we are now given his main rival previously in the market (Shishkin) looks Berkshire-bound and he’s rated at least 6lb higher than the rest of the opposition."

Betfair Chase odds, Paddy Power: 4/6 Bravemansgame, 7/4 Protektorat, 7/1 Royale Pagaille, 8/1 Corach Rambler, 16/1 Shishkin, 50/1 Minella Drama