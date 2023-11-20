Paul Nicholls on why Harry Cobden misses ride on Bravemansgame

Paul Nicholls has cited a clash in meetings between Haydock and Ascot as the reasoning behind Harry Cobden missing the ride on Bravemansgame in the Betfair Chase.

The gelding, who was second in the Gold Cup at Cheltenham, has only ever been ridden by Cobden in 18 starts under rules as he is the Ditcheat stable jockey. That will change on Saturday, however, as Daryl Jacob steps in for the mount at Haydock with Cobden due to head to Ascot to partner Pic D’Orhy in the Grade Two 1965 Chase. Cobden is also expected to partner a full book of Nicholls-trained rides on the day and the trainer cites this as the reason for the change – with Cobden also seen as more pivotal to Pic D’Orhy’s success than he is to Bravemansgame’s.

